Wreath recycling

Members of the Ann Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recycle wreaths Jan. 7 that they placed Dec. 17 at the graves of veterans. Clockwise from left: Sandy Malpezzi, Al Dunlap, Debra Dassler, Pamela Hutchins, Gail Ballow, Cheri Lenssen and Linda Dunlap.

Members of the Ann Washington Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution got together Jan. 7 to recycle the more than 1,000 wreaths they placed on the graves of veterans at two Mount Vernon cemeteries.

The wreaths had been placed Dec. 17 at graves at Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park and Mount Vernon Cemetery during a Wreaths Across America event.


