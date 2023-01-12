Members of the Ann Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recycle wreaths Jan. 7 that they placed Dec. 17 at the graves of veterans. Clockwise from left: Sandy Malpezzi, Al Dunlap, Debra Dassler, Pamela Hutchins, Gail Ballow, Cheri Lenssen and Linda Dunlap.
Members of the Ann Washington Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution got together Jan. 7 to recycle the more than 1,000 wreaths they placed on the graves of veterans at two Mount Vernon cemeteries.
The wreaths had been placed Dec. 17 at graves at Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park and Mount Vernon Cemetery during a Wreaths Across America event.
Among those helping the Mount Vernon chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in the recycling were American Legion Post 91, Civil Air Patrol cadets, two Boy Scout troops, members of the Burlington-Edison High School NJROTC, and students and parents from Immaculate Conception Regional School.
“The bows were removed and saved, the little tags on the back were removed and saved. The evergreen portion was put in a dump truck to be composted, and then the metal frames were taken to Skagit River Steel & Recycling in Burlington,” said Kim E. Kimmy, regent of the Ann Washington Chapter.
Kimmy said the money received from the scrap metal will be used to buy more wreaths, and all the money the chapter received from wreath sales will be used to help veterans.
“The bows will be repurposed. We’re going to fashion them for different things such as decorations for floats in the Independence Day Parade,” she said.
Kimmy even came up with an idea to recycle the pine needles that fell off of the wreaths: sachet bags for volunteers.
“I bought little muslin bags, and one of our chapter members embroidered them red and green,” she said. “We filled each one with pine needles from the wreaths, and then I had a little charm that says ‘2022.’ We hooked that onto the drawstring and we gave our Ann Washington Chapter members who worked at the recycling event each one of these little sachets.”
The Ann Washington Chapter plans to continue the work it has started, with next year’s goal being to sell 2,000 wreaths that can be placed at all veteran graves at the two Mount Vernon cemeteries.
Chapter members will place wreaths again on Dec. 16, 2023—simultaneously with other Wreaths Across America participants.
