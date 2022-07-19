Between Friday, July 8, and Thursday, July 14, the Anacortes Police Department responded to 214 calls.
These are some of them:
Friday, July 8
• A construction foreman reported that his utility trailer was broken into overnight on Commercial Avenue. Someone cut the padlock on the rear of his job trailer and took several power tools, batteries and chargers from inside. Officers obtained video footage of the theft.
• A woman reported that her vehicle had its catalytic converter stolen sometime in the previous three days at the Anacortes Ferry Terminal. She sent several photos of the vehicle and the associated damage.
• An Anacortes man reported hearing two male voices whispering and thumping in a nearby boatyard. An officer could not find anyone.
Saturday, July 9
• A grocery manager reported that at least two people stole alcohol.
Sunday, July 10
• Officers responded to a two-car collision on Highway 20 just west of the Sharpe’s Corner roundabout. A Toyota had severe front-end damage with all the airbags deployed, and medics were requested because the driver complained of chest pain. The driver was charged with DUI, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and second-degree driving with a suspended license. He also was charged with operating a motor vehicle without insurance and following too closely.
Monday, July 11
• A theft of a battery and gas can was reported on Third Street. A chainlink fence had been cut to allow access.
• An Anacortes man reported his car was taken overnight after he parked it on the side of his 21st Street address. The next day, an anonymous person turned in a key found at 38th Street and M Avenue. When the responding officer contacted the man, he said the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle and returned it to him with significant outer damage and a cut gas line. The man was given back his key.
• A Bow woman requested an unlock of her vehicle at about 12:45 p.m., but the wasn’t needed when her Labrador puppy unlocked the door for her from inside.
• An Anacortes woman reported that someone poked her with a finger near the elevator entryway at a local hotel.
• An Anacortes woman reported that her surveillance camera possibly captured someone shooting a gun about 3:40 a.m. on 25th Place. She reported that she heard a car squealing its tires and then reviewed video surveillance footage. She said she saw two cars speeding on C Avenue and that a driver exited one of the vehicles. She also heard what sounded like gunshots as the two interacted. The officer reported that the video is difficult to see, though three muffled sounds can be heard. There were no other reports of gunfire there at that time.
Tuesday, July 12
• A 90-year-old Anacortes woman called to report that she was having issues with her DVR settings. Officers attempted to correct and explain, but she was referred back to Xfinity.
• There was a report of someone seen making a group of juvenile boys do push-ups on Sunset Beach and yelling at them about 1 p.m., and the reporting party felt that this was alarming and possibly verbally abusive. An officer responded and determined that multiple adults were supervising the boys, who appeared to be attending a soccer practice and having fun.
• An Anacortes man reported the theft of his motorhome’s catalytic converter. The vehicle had been sitting for about three weeks, and he had no suspect information.
Thursday, July 13
• An Anacortes woman reported malicious mischief of her aunt’s front door in the 1100 block of 24th Street. She said her aunt’s door was egged three times in the past three months. She said she believes the culprits to be kids who live nearby and requested extra patrols.
• An Anacortes woman reported that a black lab was barking at her in the 2200 block of 32nd Street and that she had thrown a cane at it. An area search was conducted by an officer, but no dog was located.
– Anacortes Police Department
