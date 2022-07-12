Between Friday, July 1, and Thursday, July 7, the Anacortes Police Department responded to 201 calls. These are some of them:
Friday, July 1
• An Anacortes man advised that a lot of items had been found near 34th Street and the Tommy Thompson Trail. The responding officer collected a box full of alcohol and miscellaneous items valued at less than $100. The officer properly disposed of them.
• An Anacortes restaurant manager reported that a customer had passed a fraudulent $100 bill. The officer responded and noted that the bill did not feel legitimate, and he could not find a watermark or security strip. The officer contacted the customers, who said they did not know the bill was fake, as they had sold some items recently and received the bill as payment. One of the customers said she thought the bill was just old. The officer encouraged her to be cautious in the future when accepting payment for items from someone she doesn’t know.
Saturday, July 2
• An officer was sent to a report of malicious mischief at about 11:50 a.m. on Q Avenue. An anonymous caller reported that someone had spray-painted the words “child molester” with an arrow pointed toward an address on that street. The officer learned from another person in the area that it may have been an Anacortes woman involved in an ongoing feud with the resident of the home pointed out by the painted arrow. The officer contacted the woman, who denied spray-painting or knowing who had done it. The officer later received a video showing the woman spray-painting the street. The officer contacted her again, and she appeared to acknowledge that she would be receiving third-degree malicious mischief charges in the mail, as well as harassment charges.
• An Anacortes man called at 7:54 p.m. to report that people were walking around a nearby residence in the 3500 block of Fidalgo Bay Road. Officers contacted a 30-year-old Anacortes man and a 46-year-old Anacortes woman who said they had been pepper-sprayed in Bellingham earlier in the day and were looking for a garden hose to rinse their eyes. The reporting party confirmed they were rinsing out their eyes, and the two were informed not to drive until their symptoms vanished and to not walk on other people’s property.
Sunday, July 3
• An Anacortes man reported at 1:08 p.m. that his catalytic converted had been stolen from the vehicle parked in his driveway on 14th Street.
• An Anacortes woman reported that a driver ahead of her in a drive-through line was arguing with staff, and she saw that the driver had made a gun gesture with his hand. She advised that the vehicle left and that she spoke with staff about what had happened. However, restaurant staff were not interested in talking to the officer about what had happened.
Monday, July 4
• An Anacortes woman on 12th Street reported that her husband picked up their vehicle and then realized that the catalytic converter was missing.
Tuesday, July 5
• A Decatur Island woman advised that a window on her SUV was broken and spare boat parts were taken in the 2000 block of Skyline Way.
Wednesday, July 6
• An Anacortes man representing a local service organization reported that someone dumped two mattresses along the fence overnight and that the dumping had been caught on video. The officer contacted the man believed to be the driver based on the truck’s registration and asked him to pick the mattresses up. On July 8, the reporting party advised that the mattresses had been picked up.
Thursday, July 7
• Dispatch advised of an alcohol problem at 8:20 p.m. in the area of O Avenue and 4th Street. An intoxicated individual was reportedly heading to his car. Officers saw a car angled out into the roadway that appeared to have struck a hatchback in front of it. The officer saw the brake lights flash several times and it began moving forward, driving into the vehicle ahead of it. The officer used emergency lights and siren and told the driver to turn the car off. The 65-year-old Anacortes driver was visibly intoxicated and had injured his face while attempting to drive away. He was taken into custody and cited for DUI hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle.
– Anacortes Police Department
