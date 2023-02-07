Retailer wins volume sales crown for the fourth time since 2018 and was also the # 1 Kia EV dealer in 2022; four of five Car Pros Kia dealerships finish in the top 20 nationwide
RENTON, Wash., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Pros Automotive Group announced today that it has been named the top Kia retail sales volume dealer group for the fourth time since 2018, according to Kia America (KUS) data. With five Kia dealerships, Car Pros sold over 2% of the national total, and 11% of all new Kia vehicles in the Western Region. Car Pros Glendale (California) was also named as the top-selling Kia dealer in America, selling over 6,500 new models. All told, four of five Car Pros Kia dealerships finished in the top 20 nationally, and all five were named to the top 25 Kia dealerships in the Western Region.
"We believe that volume is a sign of core business values aligning – from customer, to employee to community," said Matthew Phillips, CEO of Car Pros Automotive Group. "That's why, out of 800 Kia dealerships nationwide, the Car Pros five have repeated as sales champions. Even our newest Kia store, Car Pros Kia Moreno Valley, finished in the top 15 nationally. It shows that people want to be treated well and get a fair deal. And this is why they come to Car Pros." Philips also noted that Car Pros was the #1 Kia EV dealer last year, selling approximately 5% of the Kia EVs in the nation, and Car Pros Kia Huntington Beach finished the year as the #1 Kia Retailer in Orange County, California.
Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros began as a small used car lot. Together, the Phillips family built it from two employees into an automotive group with over 500 employees and seven stores in Western Washington and Southern California, selling over 2,000 cars per month with annual sales of $1 billion. Their philosophy is based on five core competencies: professionalism, expertise, development, accountability, and leadership.
"Professionalism is a baseline. So too is expertise," said Phillips. "But today the areas where expert knowledge is needed have grown. Product, technology, interactions with people online – and don't forget online inventory evaluation systems. All of that and more go into creating the right sales environment. The key to the future, however, is in developing people, and we focus on creating a pipeline for people to be successful, both at work at Car Pros and in their life journey."
Car Pros, which represents Kia, Hyundai, and Honda with seven dealerships in Western Washington and Southern California, serves customers in the communities of Renton, Tacoma, Glendale, Huntington Beach, and San Bernardino.
"We have a vision of changing lives through the high performance of value-led dealerships. That creates opportunities for employees and customers alike," said Phillips. "You see it in the diversity and backgrounds of our teams – all who share a common drive to make Car Pros a great place to work, a great place to shop, and an involved community member. That's the way we can deliver life-changing opportunities."
About Car Pros Automotive Group
Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships representing Kia, Hyundai, and Honda. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros currently has annual sales of $1 billion and is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 150,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit https://www.carpros.com to learn more.
