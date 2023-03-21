LYMAN — Colton Knapp is going to be busy this auto racing season.
The 10-year-old will not only compete on racetracks close to home, but in the coming months will take part in the NASCAR Youth Series.
The series is held right alongside NASCAR's professional series at tracks such as at Talledega SuperSpeedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International.
"It's really cool," said Colton, a 10-year-old fourth grader at Lyman Elementary School. "I have a lot of experience and my mom and dad have helped me out so much along the way. They get me the good cars to race."
In the NASCAR series, Knapp will compete in four classes of quarter-midget cars. Quarter-midgets cars are a quarter the size or midget cars.
Racing in the series is typically done on dirt, concrete or asphalt oval tracks 1/20th of a mile long.
Colton is looking forward to all the races he will have this season — and to winning a few championships.
"I just want to do good no matter where I go," he said.
Colton has already had a lot of racing success. His room is filled with trophies, including ones that look like slot machines, boxing title belts and guitars.
A year ago, he raced in — and won — California's biggest sprint car event, crossing the finish line first in the Junior Sprints division at the Mark Hagopian Memorial.
"That was his first payday," his father Jeff Knapp said. "That was a big deal."
Jeff and Brandi Knapp said they are excited to see their son represent not only their family, but also his school and community while racing across the country.
"It's really a family affair," Brandi Knapp said. "It's a unique opportunity to travel so much as a family. We are on the road together. We race together.
"When he's having a great day, we are celebrating, and when he's having a rough day, we are doing everything we can to make his car race better."
Jeff and Brandi Knapp are their son's coaches, pit crew, road crew, mechanics, publicity agents and, most importantly, biggest fans.
Colton pulls his own weight when he's out of the car, saying he has fun working on his cars.
"He's also the first one out to the shop, working hard alongside dad, putting in the elbow grease and time it takes to get so many cars ready for the next event," Brandi Knapp said.
"This sport teaches so much responsibility and character development at such an early age."
And despite all the racing, Colton still has to keep up with his schoolwork.
"We are really thankful for the incredible support that his teachers have provided, making sure he has the ability to stay caught up and learning on the road while he travels across the country for 30 and 40 hours at a time with mom and dad, to compete against some of the best young drivers in the nation," Brandi Knapp said.
"We just can't say enough about his teachers at Lyman. They are fantastic."
Colton began racing quarter-midget cars on asphalt at the age of 4 1/2 and found success from the beginning.
He won a national championship racing in a United States Auto Club series that has since become the NASCAR Youth Series, and has won five national championship titles while racing with the Quarter Midgets of America.
"It has been uncommon for anyone in the Pacific Northwest to achieve a national championship title," Brandi Knapp said. "Our location and length of racing season isolates us from the rest of the racing world back east.
So, what's Colton's secret to success?
"Just try and do your best," he said. "And if mom or dad tell me something, follow it. Then try and take the best line on the track. I want to run consistent laps."
It would stand to reason that growing up in the shadow of Skagit Speedway, Colton couldn't avoid racing on dirt.
He has raced off and on at Deming Speedway for three years. Competing nationally has prevented him from running there full time.
He had 31 victories and 45 podium finishes on dirt in 2022.
"He has been very successful with the time he has spent up there (Deming) and down in California and Arizona running the dirt," Brandi Knapp said. "This year, he’ll still compete at Deming, moving up in car size and speed to the 600 restricted classification, although he’ll be traveling much of the year with NASCAR."
Colton actually prefers racing on dirt, mostly because the car he races on such tracks has a larger engine.
"I like it more because with the 600, you feel like you can really go anywhere," he said.
Colton wants to eventually sit at the controls of a Formula 1 car.
"Those cars are my favorite," he said. "They have a lot of power and I want to race that circuit."
