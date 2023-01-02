A driver on Interstate 5 died early Sunday after he walked out of his crashed car in Tukwila and was hit by a passing motorist — one of two fatal wrecks over the weekend.

The Tukwila incident happened just before 3 a.m., just beyond the Highway 518-Interstate 405 junction. A rear-end crash happened in the second lane from the left, and when the driver in front exited his car, a third vehicle killed him, state troopers said.


