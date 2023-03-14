Drivers who want to buy the new 2023 Ford Maverick truck can purchase the same at the Bickford Ford dealership.

SNOHOMISH, Wash., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bickford Ford is proud to announce the availability of the latest 2023 Ford Maverick. The all-new compact pickup truck is the perfect combination of fuel efficiency, utility and technology, making it a game-changer in the automotive industry. The 2023 Ford Maverick is designed for urban and suburban drivers looking for a versatile, efficient and comfortable vehicle. It also features a spacious and configurable interior that can accommodate up to five passengers and a variety of cargo.


