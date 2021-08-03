The Anacortes Police Department responded to 82 dispatches July 27-29. These are some of them.
Tuesday, July 27
• Nearly $1,000 in sporting gear and electronics were stolen from a boat on a trailer on 32nd Street. The owner told police that he thought the event occurred sometime overnight and was going to review surveillance footage to determine if there was anything of evidentiary value.
• Someone called police after they saw a small child riding on the bed of the flatbed truck traveling on Highway 20. The driver was given a ticket and the child was moved to the cab of the truck.
Wednesday, July 28
• Two high-end full suspension mountain bikes — a bright green Niner Jet 9 and black, white and gold Norco – were stolen from a campsite at Washington Park sometime between the July 24 and July 28. The bikes were secured with a thick cable lock that was defeated. There are no suspects.
• At 11:30 in the evening, officers responded to a 911 call of a speeding vehicle on R Avenue. The caller said they saw the car speed off to the south on R Avenue from 11th Street, then heard what they thought sounded like a crash. The first officer on scene observed a car near 17th and R Avenue attempting to drive down the road with four flat tires. The car was ultimately pulled over in a parking lot in the 900 block of 17th Street. The driver, a local 32-year-old man, told the officer that he was not injured, and his car just broke down. The driver used the door to support himself as he got out of the car and was unsteady on his feet. The man provided a voluntary breath sample of well over the legal limit to drive a vehicle and was later taken into custody for DUI. An officer discovered damage to the center median on Q Avenue consistent with the damage to the vehicle and took several evidentiary photos. The driver was later booked into jail on his DUI charge due to a previous DUI charge in another state.
Thursday, July 29
• A 39-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested for driving under the influence. Police got involved after a passerby noticed the van the man was driving collide with a pole at 34th Street and R Avenue and drive erratically down the street. An officer caught up with the vehicle, which was then driving on a flat tire and had damage on the driver’s side. The officer confirmed that the driver was not injured, then discussed the vehicle’s condition and his ability to drive the vehicle safely and legally. The driver exhibited poor balance, had a difficult time understanding simple instructions, and seemed nervous during the roadside sobriety tests. He was taken into custody without incident for DUI. An officer filed for a warrant so blood could be drawn for evidentiary purposes. After the blood draw was completed by medical personnel, the man was released to a friend with a copy of his citation.
• On Thursday afternoon, a mariner towing his sailboat with the mast still intact snagged an overhead power line causing a small fire. The driver was given a ticket for failure to secure a load.
–Source: Anacortes Police Department
