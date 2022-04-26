The Anacortes Police Department responded to 160 cases between Friday, April 15, and Thursday, April 21. These are some of them:
Friday, April 15
• An Anacortes woman reported there was an otter in a parking lot in the 900 block of 17th Street. An officer checked the area but could not find the creature.
• Kids were reported as repeatedly banging loudly on a door at inappropriate hours of the night, startling the caller and her elderly husband. She advised that this had happened several times in the last month. An officer contacted one of the kids’ parents about the potential dangers of this behavior.
Saturday, April 16
• An Anacortes woman reported that a group of about four people were shooting what she believed to be BB guns from a vehicle and said something had hit her in the face. The vehicle was last seen heading toward the Transit Shed. The officer could not find it, but the investigation continues.
• There were multiple reports of young subjects stealing alcohol and other items from a local grocery store. The investigations continue.
Sunday, April 17
• An Olympia woman reported that her vehicle’s window was smashed in within the previous two hours on Heart Lake Road. She did not believe anything was taken but agreed to call if she determined anything was stolen.
Monday, April 18
• An Oak Harbor woman reported that her truck was prowled while she was in an Anacortes grocery store. About $85 worth of items was taken from the vehicle, including keys, bank and credit cards, a purse and cigarettes. The store had footage of a male who appeared to be accessing the truck.
Tuesday, April 19
• An Anacortes woman advised that her vehicle was parked near a hiking trail at Erie Mountain Drive and that she had seen someone siphoning gas from it. She said the person left southbound in a sedan, and she provided the license plate number and a suspect description. The officer was able to provide a photo of the registered owner of the vehicle for identification, but the woman said it was not the man she had seen. The registered owner said he sold the vehicle months ago. Officers were able to locate the vehicle in Anacortes and placed an Attempt-To-Locate on the suspect.
• An Anacortes woman reported that she had returned home after a four-month absence and found an Apple iMac under the bed in her guest room. She was missing a small jewelry box. She advised that she had found the computer while looking for the missing jewelry box. The responding officer took custody of the computer. The APD’s evidence custodian was able to determine that the computer had been reported stolen.
• An Anacortes man reported that his backpack was taken in a vehicle prowl either at a grocery store or somewhere on M Avenue. He advised that someone rummaged through his center console and took his backpack the previous night. He did not believe the vehicle had been damaged and was unsure if he had left it locked.
Wednesday, April 20
• An employee at a local retirement home requested contact regarding the theft of a catalytic converter. The manager advised that one of their vans sounded like it had no muffler when it was started. She looked underneath and noticed that the exhaust system had been cut out. The officer confirmed the catalytic converter had been taken and took photos.
Thursday, April 21
• An Anacortes woman reported vandalism to her vehicle while it was parked at the Guemes Ferry Terminal. She said her reserve fuel tank had been cut with a rectangular hole. She estimated about $800 to fix the repairs to the truck and that 23 gallons of fuel had been stolen, worth about $115.
– Anacortes Police Department
