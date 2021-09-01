The Anacortes Police Department responded to 103 dispatches Aug. 20-24.
These are some of them.
Friday, Aug. 20
• A caller reported a 14-year-old boy gave a 9-year-old boy a joint at the skate park. The teen claimed the boy had actually taken a cigarette from him and took a puff. He said he never gave it to the boy. The officer noted the teen shouldn’t have it either. Officers called the teen’s dad, who took him home and said he would take care of the issue. The boy told officers he doesn’t smoke marijuana or tobacco and was just playing at the park. Officers contacted the boy’s mother, who requested he be told to return home.
Saturday, Aug. 21
• A business on Commercial Avenue was the victim of theft after someone stole a $600 custom-made wooden patio table overnight. There are no suspects.
• A 54-year-old Anacortes woman reported her rear driver-side window was broken and her car rummaged through while parked at Washington Park. Nothing was reported missing.
• A 60-year-old Anacortes woman reported possibly seeing the theft of a political sign in the area of West Third Street and Illinois Avenue. She said a black vehicle stopped, a woman got out and placed a sign into the trunk, then left. The caller did not know the exact address or owner of the sign.
Sunday, Aug. 22
• A caller reported a man going through the dumpster and items at the front of a closed business in the 1300 block of Commercial Avenue around 10:30 a.m. The 65-year-old Anacortes man told officers he had permission from an employee to go through their discarded items. Officers were unable to contact anyone from the business and left a message advising someone to call back if they had a concern.
• A business manager called to report a hit and run to an outdoor structure in the 900 block of Seventh Street. A large box truck reportedly clipped the wooden structure, similar to a bus stop, as it pulled away from the curb. The manager was later able to identify the business that owned the truck, which was rented out. The businesses will coordinate covering the roughly $200 in damages. The vehicle driver said she did not realize she’d hit the structure until informed by a rental business employee.
Monday, Aug. 23
• A 65-year-old Anacortes woman called police after a pit bull charged her and her leashed dog in Skyline. She said the dog wasn’t aggressive but was out of control. She said the owner, a roughly 20-year-old man, was rude after the incident. She was contacted by a neighbor shortly after, who she believes the dog and its owner were visiting. Animal control talked to the neighbor, who agreed to tell her friend to keep control of his dog. She confirmed the friend was visiting.
• A caller reported a male came to her door stating he was doing a fundraiser for the high school. She stated she called the school and employees said they are unaware of any fundraiser. The officer checked the area for the male but did not find him.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
• A 36-year-old Anacortes man was arrested on multiple domestic violence charges after allegedly hitting and choking his wife during an argument. She reportedly told him to leave, and he threw two cell phones on the ground, breaking them, and fled. Officers later received a call that the man had returned. He ran from officers, who eventually caught him. He was booked into jail.
• A man reportedly stole a $20 USB car charger from a store on Skyline Way. A clerk said the man picked up the charger and waited until she had to ring up a customer to exit out the back. He reportedly got into a two-door older silver and black Dodge pickup. The investigation continues.
–Source: Anacortes Police Department
