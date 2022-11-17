SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley City Council has lowered the city’s annual license fee for mobile vendors such as food trucks from $1,000 to $75.
The previous fee was so high that potential mobile vendors chose not to come to Sedro-Woolley.
“This was a long time coming,” said Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson. “This is some very good work.”
The previous fee was found to be about 10 times higher than what is being charged in other communities.
“We were looking for equity within Sedro-Woolley as well as equity within the region and what made the most sense,” said City Administrator Charlie Bush.
Also updated in the municipal code regarding mobile vendors was the addition of 100 feet of separation between mobile vendors serving food and existing restaurants, unless the restaurant has provided consent, and a 10-minute limit on how long mobile vendors can stop on public roads.
Elsewhere in the county, Anacortes does not permit food trucks on public roads while Burlington has a 10-minute limit and Mount Vernon limits food trucks to specific areas of the city.
“Most of the cities in the area either have significant restrictions on mobile vendors operating on public streets or don’t allow it at all,” Bush said.
Before updating the time limit, there was a 10-minute limit in one part of town and an hour-limit in another.
Bush said the 10-minute limit was intended for food vendors — such as ice cream trucks — that pass through the city relatively quickly and complete sales on the street.
The 10-minute limit means mobile vendors will most often be off public roads and on private property.
“The focus here is on private property and that’s where, with the fee coming down, that is where we are going to see our activity in the community,” Bush said.
