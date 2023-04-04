The City of Anacortes can increase its property tax levy by 1% each year without voter approval to fund services throughout the city.
But the city contends that the current levy doesn’t produce enough revenue for to pay for all the current needs. This year, to add positions at the Anacortes police and fire departments, the city is asking voters to lift the levy limit.
Proposition 1 would increase the tax levy to $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed value. For a home valued at $600,000, that would be about $804 a year.
The county is mailing out ballots now and they are due back April 25.
The proposal is an increase of about 36 cents per $1,000 of assessed value (or about $216 more per year for a house valued at $600,000).
The money would fund five more police officers and eight new firefighter/paramedics.
The levy lid lift proposition comes after the staff of both departments asked the City Council to budget more money for staff. During the past several months, the chiefs of both departments have spoken at council meetings about closing gaps in service coverage across the city.
The fire department operates one team at each of its three stations. If multiple calls come in at the same time, the response times are longer than they would be with an additional team at the main station on 13th Street, Fire Chief Bill Harris said.
Calls have increased across the city in recent years. Last year, there were 275 times when crews from all three stations were busy at once. Another call didn’t necessarily come in for each of those times, but when it does happen, somebody in need has to wait longer, Harris said in January.
About 60% of calls that come in need a response from that main station, according to the city.
Police Chief Dave Floyd said not only are calls up, but also the number of people required for each call. Recent legislation requires actions that make calls take longer, which causes strain when only a few officers are on a shift, he said earlier this year.
Additional officers would help provide more coverage and allow officers to continue responding to every call that comes in, which not all jurisdictions do, Floyd said.
The council officially supported the proposition in early March.
Multiple people have spoken to the council both for and against the proposition.
Supporters point to rising crime rates as the reason more first responders are needed.
Opponents have said the city should use existing funds rather than asking an already overtaxed community to pay even higher property taxes.
Ballots can be returned in drop boxes at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St. (near the drive-thru book drop), and at the Skyline Beach Club, 6041 Sands Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.