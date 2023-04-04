goskagit

The City of Anacortes can increase its property tax levy by 1% each year without voter approval to fund services throughout the city.

But the city contends that the current levy doesn’t produce enough revenue for to pay for all the current needs. This year, to add positions at the Anacortes police and fire departments, the city is asking voters to lift the levy limit.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.