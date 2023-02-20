Farmers market holding poster contest
The Sedro-Woolley Farmers Market is holding a contest for its 2023 poster.
Submissions are due by March 31 and all ages are welcome to submit an entry. All posters must include the market logo, its start and end dates, location and the name of the market.
Questions and submissions can be emailed to sedrowoolleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com. Submissions can also be mailed to Sedro-Woolley Farmers Market, P.O. Box 20, Sedro-Woolley, 98284.
Northwest Regional Job Fair coming up
More than 50 businesses from Skagit, Whatcom and Island counties will take part March 14 in the Northwest Regional Job Fair.
This free job fair will take place from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Northwest Career and Technical Academy in Mount Vernon.
Attending businesses will include the Skagit Valley Family YMCA, Silfab Solar, Ziply Fiber and the Mount Vernon Police Department.
Questions or comments can be sent to matthew@skagit.org.
Peoples Bank offers free class
Mortgage Loan Officer Jessica Nguyen and Mortgage Loan Representative Michelle Borlin from Peoples Bank will be hosting a free homebuyer education class.
The class will go over down payment assistance and special home loans. Those attending will be able to earn a Homebuyer Education Certificate.
The class is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Burlington Public Library.
To register or for questions, contact Borlin at michelle.borlin@peoplesbank-wa.com
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
