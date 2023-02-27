BURLINGTON — The Children’s Museum of Skagit County is raising money for three additions to its seahorse tank.

The museum is currently home to two seahorses that were brought into the facility in the fall of 2019. Though this pair is healthy, seahorses generally do better in groups, according to Seahorse Savvy, a seahorse farm based in Maryland.


