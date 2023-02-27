Director of Operations and Education Emily Vander Haak prepares to feed seahorses Monday at the Children's Museum of Skagit County in Burlington. The two seahorses at the museum are fed three times a day.
BURLINGTON — The Children’s Museum of Skagit County is raising money for three additions to its seahorse tank.
The museum is currently home to two seahorses that were brought into the facility in the fall of 2019. Though this pair is healthy, seahorses generally do better in groups, according to Seahorse Savvy, a seahorse farm based in Maryland.
As a nonprofit, the museum relies on entry fees, memberships, donations and grants to keep its doors open and programs thriving.
Executive Director Cate Anderson said the cost for each seahorse is $150.
Emily Vander Haak, director of operations and education, said the seahorses are fed three times a day. They eat mysis shrimp, a tiny kind of shrimp that can be sucked up into their snouts.
Seahorses have a specific advantage when looking for food in their tanks: each eye can see in a different direction, meaning they can cover a wide area when looking for shrimp to snack on.
“We had six, but they’re very fragile creatures,” Vander Haak said. The two that remain, she said, have been going strong since the beginning.
After recovering from four losses, the museum is ready to introduce more friends for its resident seahorses.
Anderson said the new additions will be added to the existing tank after they arrive in Burlington. They’ll be brought to the museum from The Photic Zone, an aquarium services company based in Bellingham.
“(They) take care of our tanks at the museum,” Anderson said. “They’re on site weekly to clean and monitor the fish tanks.”
The Children’s Museum is home to all kinds of aquatic creatures living in separate tanks. Throughout the facility, animals such as turtles, salmon, clownfish and royal blue tangs can be visited.
Vander Haak said kids seem to enjoy looking at the tanks and learning about sea life.
