The Children’s Museum of Skagit County received news this month of getting a grant from Puget Sound Energy as part of its Powerful Partnerships program.
Throughout 2023, the program will distribute $125,000 across 10 nonprofit organizations within Puget Sound Energy’s 6,000-square-mile service area.
Since the program began in 2016, Puget Sound Energy has partnered with 80 organizations across the 10 counties it serves, donating a total of $830,000, according to a news release from the utility.
The Children’s Museum will use the funds to educate visitors, employees and donors on ways to save energy and money on their energy bills, according to the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
The museum will also help to educate visitors about how to decrease carbon emissions as well as on safety and emergency preparedness.
“Puget Sound Energy cares about the environment and the communities we serve. Teaming up with organizations that share the same values makes a lot of sense,” Puget Sound Energy Vice President of External Affairs Ken Johnson said in the release. “Our commitment to bettering the environment is stronger than ever, and these partnerships are one way we can contribute to improving the environment and partnering with our communities by creating a better energy future for all.”
Puget Sound Energy said in the release that it is committed to working together to create a clean energy future while setting a goal to be a Beyond Net Zero Carbon company by 2045.
The company will work on reducing its carbon emissions to net zero and help other sectors contribute to carbon reduction throughout the state.
Partnering with community organizations such as the Children’s Museum will help Puget Sound Energy engage more people in its mission, the release said.
