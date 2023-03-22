Construction work continues on Mount Vernon Library Commons By BRANDON STONE @Brandon_SVH Brandon Stone Author email Mar 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau (left) and U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen discuss the Library Commons project March 15 during a tour of the site in Mount Vernon. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau (left) and U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen discuss the Library Commons project March 15 during a tour of the site in Mount Vernon. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT VERNON — Underground work on the Mount Vernon Library Commons is done, and crews have started to build vertically. City Public Works Director Chris Phillips said the team with Lydig Construction is erecting forms that will serve as molds for load-bearing pillars and walls.Crews began pouring concrete for the foundation in late February, and this work will continue through March, Phillips said. Construction began in September on this project, which will combine a library, community center and three-story parking garage in a single facility.Phillips said the city should soon be ready to reopen the closed lane on Kincaid Street between Second and Third streets because Lydig will no longer need that lane for its work. But the northbound right-turn lane from Second Street onto Kincaid Street will have to be closed for most of the duration of the project, he said. Meanwhile, city leadership still has to come up with about $6 million to completely fund the $53 million project. City Finance Director Doug Volesky said the city has applied for about $11 million in state and federal grants, and will apply for any new opportunities. Even though the funding gap hasn't changed much since the beginning of the year, Volesky said he's confident grants will come through. He said the city has until the project is complete, set for the end of 2023, to find the funding. If there are no new grants, he said the city has its own funding to close the gap. “Right now we haven't used any city tax funds at all, and we’re not planning on it,” Volesky said said. The Mount Vernon Library Foundation has helped the city avoid using local tax dollars. Volesky said the foundation has raised $1.3 million, and it has pledged to bring in $3 million. Brandon Stone can be reached at bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Architecture Roads And Traffic Job Market Politics Finance The Economy Business Banking Brandon Stone Author email Follow Brandon Stone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Giant Pacific octopus rescued at Bay View State Park Day center for the homeless closes its doors State responds to train derailment, diesel fuel spill on Swinomish reservation Former Burlington man sentenced in federal court Get to Know: Ana Rivas Tweets by goskagit
