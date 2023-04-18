The state has a goal to deliver reliable and affordable high-speed internet to what it calls community anchor institutions by 2028.
These institutions include schools, libraries, health care providers, community support agencies and others.
The state has a goal to deliver reliable and affordable high-speed internet to what it calls community anchor institutions by 2028.
These institutions include schools, libraries, health care providers, community support agencies and others.
The Skagit County Broadband Action Team is gathering information for a Broadband Action Plan and Digital Access and Inclusion Plan.
The team is made up of representatives from the Port of Skagit; the cities of Mount Vernon, Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and Anacortes; Skagit County; the Skagit Public Utility District; the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County; and internet service providers, said Port of Skagit Communications Director Linda Tyler.
The Broadband Action Plan is to help toward infrastructure needs, while the Digital Equity and Inclusion Plan works to connect vulnerable communities with high-speed internet.
“It is critical that all members of our community have the opportunity for the digital access and digital literacy that is now required for full participation in many aspects of society and the economy, and that’s the driving force behind this work,” Tyler said in an email.
The plans will help the state Broadband Office form a statewide plan and put forth a federal funding request. Funds from the request would then be able to be dispersed to individual counties, Tyler said.
“Skagit County Broadband Action Team is working to identify gaps in infrastructure and affordable service availability throughout Skagit County,” Port CEO Sara Young said. “We hope this process brings solutions that may include additional infrastructure, the development of partnerships and programs to help connect vulnerable populations with service availability and the support needed to have high speed internet access to every household and community anchor institution in our community.”
Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.