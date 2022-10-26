svh-202210xx-news-SW-Calendar-1.jpg
Rustan Robertson poses for a portrait Tuesday with the 2023 Sedro-Woolley Historical Calendar at the Sedro-Woolley Museum. Proceeds from the sales of the calendar, which was created by Robertson, will go toward the museum.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — In celebration of the city of Sedro-Woolley’s 125th year, historian Rustan Robertson has created a 2023 calendar chronicling the town’s colorful history.

The calendar features historical photos along with an interesting fact for each day of the year. On some days, there are even two facts.


The June 2023 page of the Sedro-Woolley Historical Calendar is seen Tuesday at the Sedro-Woolley Museum.

