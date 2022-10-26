SEDRO-WOOLLEY — In celebration of the city of Sedro-Woolley’s 125th year, historian Rustan Robertson has created a 2023 calendar chronicling the town’s colorful history.
The calendar features historical photos along with an interesting fact for each day of the year. On some days, there are even two facts.
“Ultimately, I wanted it to be something people would look forward to reading every day and looking forward to what’s next,” said Robertson, a 1996 graduate of Sedro-Woolley High School. “So there are ultimately about 400 different tidbits.”
The 13-month calendar can be purchased at the Sedro-Woolley Museum starting in November. Cost is $15 with proceeds going to the museum.
The museum is open noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Producing a historical calendar is nothing new for Robertson, who in 1998 published a calendar as a fundraiser for the city’s centennial.
The calendar proved popular, and Robertson admits drawing upon that previous research for this latest effort.
“Back then, it was hundreds and hundreds of hours,” he said. “This time, it still definitely took some doing to fill all those days.”
Photos for his latest calendar were much easier to locate than those used in the previous one.
“Fortunately, the museum has worked with the state archives and had a lot of their collection digitized,” Robertson said. “So that was awesome. I was able to just download from their collection some amazing photos.”
Robertson also worked with the museum to publish the book “The Wages of Sin: The True Story and Photos of the Great Sedro-Woolley Bank Robbery of 1914.”
When it came to collecting the 400 or so facts for the calendar, Robertson had a system. He said he started by identifying the most noteworthy events.
“Of course, there is the bank robbery, the train wreck and the great Sedro-Woolley fire that are all very important historical dates that live on in history,” he said. “So I started there.
“Other than that, it was a matter of pulling out fun facts I thought people would get a kick out of.”
More recent events that made the cut were the opening of the museum as well as the openings of various stores, including one in 1889.
Robertson also highlighted the 1891 election that formed the town.
“In 1928, James Cash Penney, the founder of JCPenney’s himself, came and visited the JCPenney’s store in Sedro-Woolley,” Robertson said. “That’s one of my favorites.”
He added that in 1979 Sedro-Woolley residents voted down construction of a nuclear power plant.
And then there was the somewhat controversial arrival of a Piggly-Wiggly store.
“On Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1923, a new Piggly-Wiggly store came to town,” Robertson said. “And one of the town’s businessmen was so appalled with the name that he decided to open his own grocery store and called it the Fuzzy-Wuzzy. So, there are lots of fun little things like that.”
Robertson, who works in e-commerce management, served on the museum’s original board of directors.
He lives with his wife Regan and their two children in Anacortes.
“I figured what better time to do another calendar than celebrating the merger of Sedro and Woolley at 125 years,” Robertson said. “And to do it as a fundraiser for the museum and be a nice boost to their budget.
“I have always had an interest in local history. I helped to create the museum starting our work in 1991. I also wrote and published a book about the Great Sedro-Woolley Bank Robbery in 1914. So local history has always been fascinating to me and I like to support it whenever I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.