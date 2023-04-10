LA CONNER — Visitors and locals celebrated spring and the upcoming tulip bloom amid gray skies Saturday at the 36th Annual Kiwanis Club of La Conner Not So Impromptu Tulip Parade.
Spectators lined First Street in downtown La Conner to watch the 30 parade entries.
Among the participants were the La Conner Fire Department, Skagit Latin Horses, a "Meowmobile," WaFd Bank, Key Bank, the La Conner Civic Garden Club, the Skagit County Historical Museum, and Skagit Bay Search and Rescue.
The Daffodil Court from the La Conner Kiwanis Club greeted spectators, and the 2023 Grand Marshalls of the parade, Brad and Barb Bradford, waved to the crowd.
Circus performers juggled for the onlookers, and entertained on stilts and unicycles.
Cindy Verge, executive director of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, said of the parade: "It's delightful."
"It makes me smile, she said. "It's a joyous occasion."
La Conner Elizabeth Rubalcaba, a La Conner resident, watched the parade while celebrating her sister, this year's Flower Queen.
"It was really nice seeing the community come together," Rubalcaba said.
Tammy DeWard joined the spectators along First Street to watch her daughter participated with the WaFd Bank group.
"I loved it, it was so much fun," DeWard said.
Verge said she believed the amount of interest in participating in the parade was a good sign.
"I think we're going to have another banner year," she said.
