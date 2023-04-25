svh-202304xx-news-Sec-of-State-1.jpg
Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs speaks to a group of students and staff Tuesday at Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon.

MOUNT VERNON — Secretary of State Steve Hobbs visited Skagit Valley College on Tuesday to speak with students about his role in state government, misinformation in elections and voter engagement.

This stop was one of many Hobbs is making at colleges throughout the state to get students more informed and involved.


