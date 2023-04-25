MOUNT VERNON — Secretary of State Steve Hobbs visited Skagit Valley College on Tuesday to speak with students about his role in state government, misinformation in elections and voter engagement.
This stop was one of many Hobbs is making at colleges throughout the state to get students more informed and involved.
He spoke about a handful of misinformation campaigns.
One such campaign was against what are known as Albert sensors, which alert local governments if a large amount of data is being sent to or received from a suspicious IP address which may indicate hacking, said Hobbs.
Misinformation and hacking scenarios are serious issues and because of this in his first year as Secretary of State Hobbs said he doubled his cybersecurity force.
Several conspiracies floated around Albert sensors being a liability rather than an asset. Misinformation like this is why Hobbs said these days it’s more important than ever to educate residents on how the election system works, rather than just say “go vote.”
“The threat is real and it’s ongoing and it’s continuous,” Hobbs said.
Hobbs explained how ballot counting works and said that anyone can go to a county auditor’s office to watch the process happen.
Hobbs said 31 states are members of the Electronic Registration Information Center, which checks to make sure voters haven’t voted twice, passed away or moved out of a jurisdiction. This system is in addition to other safeguards such as matching signatures on ballots with those of the registered voters.
Other topics Hobbs spoke to students about were other roles he handles in his position, such as overseeing state libraries, and programs he wants to add to state libraries in state-run youth detention centers.
