SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley Library and Sedro-Woolley YMCA Recreation Center are talking with each other about how best to serve the youth of the community.
Skagit Valley Family YMCA CEO Dean Snider said the YMCA is talking with the library about possibly hosting clubs at the Recreation Center to take some of the pressure off library staff.
The Rec Center is free and open from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for those ages 12 to 17. The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“Our Youth Services are currently working with the staff from the YMCA to do some programming together,” Library Director Jeanne Williams said. “We are definitely interested in partnering with them in the coming months.”
There have been large numbers of youth entering the library after school this winter.
Plenty work on homework, chat with friends or play video games — and those are the things Williams wants to see in the library.
But some aren’t using the facility as intended.
“There’s a point with people running around and body slamming each other and that is not OK,” said Williams.
“We are a safe place and of course we will intervene when necessary, but we are not telling children they need to be working on their homework.”
Williams said the library doesn’t have the staff to supervise so many children.
“.. We are not designed to act in loco parentus (or in the place of a parent) like a school is. We offer the programs and we help children find the resources if they ask us for help with projects. We are not standing there monitoring them every moment they are here. That is not what public libraries do,” Williams said.
She said library staff hand out Rec Center fliers to kids, but said kids often go to the Rec Center only to return to the library.
“We really don’t know why they do that,” Williams said. “But we need to find out. They are set up differently and certainly provide services we cannot here at the library.”
The Rec Center located in the old Sedro-Woolley Library building on Ball Street, offers a wide range of activities and free meals each day.
Williams believes that is a great option for a lot of kids, particularly when it comes to food.
She believes a lot of kids are simply hungry after school and that hunger plays a big role in how some are behaving in the library.
“We tried to provide as much food as we could, but it got to the point where there was way more than we could accommodate,” Williams said. “And we cannot spend public money on a food program, and we also don’t have the necessary health and safety rules in place or the kitchens to be able to do that.”
In the meantime, the Rec Center is more than willing to welcome those who are looking for a place to hang out, play games, watch television and have fun with their friends.
“We have certainly been busy at the Rec Center with 267 visits in January alone,” said Kat Lohman, Skagit Valley Family YMCA executive director of social impact.
Of those 267 visits, there were 104 different children.
“In terms of what’s offered, it’s very similar to what was provided over the summer,” Lohman said. “Games, art, snacks and meals, and activities throughout the week.”
