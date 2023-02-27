New Sedro-Woolley Library
The new Sedro-Woolley Library.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley Library and Sedro-Woolley YMCA Recreation Center are talking with each other about how best to serve the youth of the community.

Skagit Valley Family YMCA CEO Dean Snider said the YMCA is talking with the library about possibly hosting clubs at the Recreation Center to take some of the pressure off library staff.


