svh-202304xx-news-Upper-Skagit-Diploma-1.jpg
Buy Now

Upper Skagit Library Director Erica Brown poses for a portrait Wednesday in Concrete.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

CONCRETE — The Upper Skagit Library is the first library in the state to partner with Smart Horizons to offer adults the opportunity to earn a high school diploma online. 

The library recently reevaluated its vision and mission statements and identified "Education for All" as a core value, said library Director Erica Brown. 


Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.