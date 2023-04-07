CONCRETE — The Upper Skagit Library is the first library in the state to partner with Smart Horizons to offer adults the opportunity to earn a high school diploma online.
The library recently reevaluated its vision and mission statements and identified "Education for All" as a core value, said library Director Erica Brown.
The partnership with Smart Horizons allows the Upper Skagit Library to sponsor adults 19 and older who wish to obtain a high school diploma.
Brown said library staff learned about the Smart Horizons Career Online High School program at a conference last year and knew it would be a perfect fit for the library.
"A lot of people (in east Skagit County) have a hard time getting to the GED programs. They're not as flexible with how you can study and where you can study," Brown said. "A lot of people — especially if you have kids, or are older or have a job — it can be really hard to (complete a GED course)."
A typical GED course takes three to six months, said Brown. This can be a tight timeline for those with busy lives.
The Smart Horizons program takes up to 18 months, but students have the ability to work at their own pace and can finish earlier if time allows. The program also issues a high school diploma rather than a GED certificate, which some colleges or workplaces may view as lesser, Brown said.
"What really sold me about the program is that it's super flexible. You can take your time," Brown said. "It's completely free and it's made to work around adults' lives."
In addition to the high school diploma, students can choose a pathway to a specific training in areas such as child care, commercial driving, or food and hospitality. Some of the career paths allow students to take a test to become certified in that profession.
The program is also able to pull past transcripts, so students do not need to take classes that were completed during high school.
"You're not having to start completely fresh," Brown said. "Which once again is working around adults' lives."
The Upper Skagit Library's role is to sponsor the students, so the program is free of charge. Otherwise the program would cost each participant about $3,000, said Brown.
During this pilot period, the library is sponsoring three students, and if more interest is shown it will look for additional funding.
Students must be 19 or older, reside in the Upper Skagit Library District, not have an accredited diploma or equivalent, and have a library account.
