Events
• The League of Women Voters of Skagit County will host a panel discussion on the lack of affordable housing, its effects and efforts to help at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the Anacortes City Council chambers.
The event will be recorded for viewing at skagitlwv.org.
Confirmed panelists are Ryan Walters (Anacortes City Council), Dustin Johnson (Anacortes Family Center), Josh Baldwin (Quantum Construction), Tina Tate (Habitat for Humanity) and Elizabeth Jennings (Community Action of Skagit County).
• The Anacortes High School PTSA is running a poinsettia fundraiser until Nov. 2. Plants (red, pink and white) will be available for pickup on Saturday, Nov. 19, in the AHS commons.
Proceeds benefit the high school's Safe and Sober Grad Night.
Information: https://tinyurl.com/ahsplantsale
Questions: Lisa Strandberg at lisa@lisastrandberg.com
• The Anacortes Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Depot Arts & Community Center.
Arts
• Anacortes Community Theatre presents "Little Women," a musical, from Oct. Oct. 28 to Nov. 20. Tickets are $25 each. Information: acttheatre.com
• A Lala's Burlesque show is at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Swinomish Casino.
Music
• The Anacortes Early Music Concert Series is 7 p.m. Friday at the Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St. Admission is $30 (cash or check) and free for age 18 and younger.
The concert is the Classical String Quartet, featuring Elizabeth Blumenstock, Cecilia Archuleta on violin, Tekla Cunningham on viola d'amore and Meg Brennard on violoncello.
Information: www.anacortesartsfoundation.org
• Other live music:
— The Rockfish Grill hosts Trish Hatley at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Free Harmony at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aloha Danny at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Joan Penney at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, and The Atlantics at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts Lion of Judah Band at 9 p.m. Saturday and the Savage Blues Band at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
– The Fraternal Order of the Eagles hosts Enchantix at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus seeks new members. No audition is required. Rehearsals are 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Information: 360-941-7507
At the library
The Anacortes Public Library hosts several events in October.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The book return is open 24 hours a day.
The library closes Oct. 7 for a staff in-service day.
The FriendShop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays.
Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org
Events
• The next installment of the Jazz Lecture Series is "Syncopated Rhythm: Jazz and Dance" led by Dmitri Matheny, a jazz flugelhornist, historian and educator. It will focus on the African-American styles of jazz dance, like the Charleston, Mambo and Swing. 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the community room.
• The library's book club will discuss "The Dictionary of Lost Words" by Pip Williams at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in the community room. Information: 360-202-1190 or library.cityofanacortes.org
• A Humanities Washington talk "The River that Made Seattle" is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the community room. Author B.J. Cummings will talk about Seattle Suwamish River and unrecorded Native and immigrant histories. Masks required.
• Tech help is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday at the library help desk.
For kids and teens
• Play and Learn Classes, part of the library's status as a Family Place Library, is 10-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 18 and 25, in the community room. Sessions include educational classes for toddlers and their adults. Registration: library.cityofanacortes.org
• Family storytimes are 10-10:45 a.m. Fridays, Oct. 14, 21 and 28, with stories, songs and rhymes.
• A storybook pumpkin patch will be open Oct. 14-31 in the children's department. Kids can decorate a pumpkin as a story character with paint and other items (no carving) and then display it at the patch.
• Heartstopper Day, aimed at celebrating the universe of author Alice Oseman with a craft, prize drawings and snacks, from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Features the newly released "Born for This."
• The Tween Advisory Council, meets 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. For fourth and fifth grades and includes activities, games and book discussion.
• LEGOs in the Library is 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Legos provided.
• Middle School Haunted Hangout is 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the community room with snacks, games and crafts.
• High School Haunted Art and Cosplay Tips is 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the community room with books, crafts and pizza.
• Haunted walk at Washington Park: Free tickets are available for a limited number of teens for the city's haunted walk at Washington Park Oct. 29.
• A Halloween Storytime is 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Costumes encouraged.
For seniors
• The Anacortes Senior Activity Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. Information: 360-293-7473
– Taylor Winningham will lead a dance class using Big Band-era music from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Cost is $10 per person, per class and is open-ended for drop-ins.
– Heritage Flight Museum Events Manager Karen Hicks will talk about the museum and its upcoming events from 1-2 p.m. today. Joining her will be Chief Mechanic Grace Stephens, who will talk about restoring and preserving aircraft.
– Anacortes Parks and Recreation intern Carlos Daniel Sanchez Solteroon will host a shuffleboard tournament from 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 12-26.
– Anacortes Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) volunteer Ginny Brightwell will review the options available during this year’s Medicare open enrollment period at 1:30 on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Information on the 2023 Skagit County Medicare Advantage plans and the Washington State part D prescription drug plans will be available at this class. Sign up in advance at the reception desk.
– Reiki energetic “tune-up” sessions for relief of pain, stress and anxiety are available 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Sign up for 15-minute appointments at the front desk. A $5 donation is requested.
– Rock painting takes place from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays. Supplies available or bring your own.
– Line dancing is 8:30-10 a.m. Fridays. Cost is $10 per dancer or $15 per couple. Information: email jackie_jla@msn.com
– Ukulele jams are from 1-2:30 p.m. Fridays. Information: email zuke.uke@gmail.com
Health
• Island Health hosts screening events and classes. Register at islandhealth.org/classes or 360-299-4204.
– The Island Health Farm Stand is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays in the courtyard next to the 24th Street entrance.
– Appointments are available for Patient Portal help on Thursdays.
– A women’s cancer support group meets at 2 p.m. Wednesdays until Dec. 14.
– A car and booster seat clinic is 3-5 p.m. Thursday in the 24th Street parking lot.
– A blood drive is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
– A virtual class on exercise and nutrition for osteoporosis is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.
– A virtual series on childbirth is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays Oct. 18 to Nov. 15.
– A virtual class on pelvic and bladder health is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
– A diastasis screening is 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Recreation
• Friends of the Forest will host a community science wetland monitoring from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.
A senior stroll is at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, starting at the Ray Auld Drive parking lot.
A small wonders hike is at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
Information and registration: friendsoftheacfl.org
• The Dallas Kloke Mount Erie Road and Trail Run is Saturday, Oct. 29. Registration is 9-9:40 a.m. on event day at Mount Erie Elementary School. Cost is $20 with a shirt or $10 without.
The annual event features a run up the summit of Mount Erie, with an elevation gain of 1,213 feet (884 of them in the last 1.5 miles). Awards and refreshments will be at the school after the event.
Information: anacorteswa.gov/889/DK-Mt-Erie-Road-Trail-Run, dustins@cityofanacortes.org or 360-293-1918
