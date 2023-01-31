Rosalind (Lacy Rae) and Orlando (Nate Wheeler) find love in the new production of “As You Like It” at Anacortes Community Theatre. The production, a partnership with Shakespeare Northwest, opens Friday.
The story tells of forgiveness, of family and of transformation, he said. It also touches on love at first sight.
"There is so much to this play," Hatch said.
"As You Like It" follows the story of Rosalind, who escapes into the forest with her cousin Celia to escape a duke who has banished them.
While there, they take on disguises, which include Rosalind as a male shepherd.
At the same time, Orlando, who is mistreated by his brothers, also escapes into the woods.
He laments of his love for Rosalind to the shepherd Ganymede, who is, in fact, Rosalind in disguise.
At the same time, young shepherdess Phoebe falls in love with Ganymede. In turn, Phoebe is being wooed by Silvius. It's big tangle of love triangles, said Zoe Bates, who plays Phoebe.
Many other characters come in and out of the story, which ultimately, like many of Shakespeare's comedies, ends in the wedding of four couples.
This is a story that has been told before and it's the role of the actors and the crew to give them new life, Hatch said. He believes that has happened with this production.
"They explore things that make us human," Hatch said. "This is a very human show."
The show is a great show and one that provides lots of comedy, along with the Shakespearean language, said Moses Marlin, who plays Silvius.
There are songs written into the text that have been used in compositions over the years, Hatch said. Zach Hamer of Kuinka composed some brand-new music to go with Shakespeare's text for this show, he said.
The show is set in a magical wood, like many of Shakespeare's comedies, and the large set should transport people to that magical world, Hatch said.
The cast is dedicated to bringing this story, which should provide entertainment to all kinds of people, Hands said.
"They have really taken to the task, learned the language and are making it theirs," Hatch said.
Lacy Rae plays Rosalind in her first role in a Shakespeare show. Of the 18 productions she's done, this is the hardest role she's taken on.
"She's fun and smart, and just a joy to play," Rae said of her witty character.
Playing a woman who is dressed like a man, who then pretends to be a woman, is definitely a new layer to explore, she said.
She said she hopes audiences walking away from this show will do so thinking about love in all its forms and that love, when it is strong and true, cannot be stopped.
In addition to romantic love, this play also explores love between family members, said Nate Wheeler, who plays Orlando.
Even though Orlando has been mistreated by his brother, he makes the choice to save that brother from a wild animal, Wheeler said. That act helps repair the relationship between the two, he said.
He said this is the first time he's taken on a romantic lead, so he's excited to do it opposite of his close friend Rae.
