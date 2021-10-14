Local poet Jessica Gigot, whose second poetry collection, “Feeding Hour,” was published by Wandering Aengus Press in 2020, has been named a finalist for the 2021 Washington State Book Award, according to a news release.

Gigot, owner of Harmony Fields — a sheep dairy and creamery located in Bow — has been writing for most of her life. While she has dedicated the past 20 years to sustainable agricultural issues in Washington, Gigot has been writing poetry along the way, according to the release.

Gigot runs the farm with her husband Dean Luce. She said balancing farm and mom life with writing is not easy, but it is worth it. Gigot believes that poetry is for everybody and she is excited to share her love of writing with her community as well as through workshops at Seattle’s Hugo House.

Cover art for the book was provided by Skagit Valley artist Margaret Davidson. A complete list of winners and finalists can be found at washingtoncenterforthebook.org/winners-and-finalists-2006-2019.

1967 RELEASES LATEST SINGLE

1967, a Portland, Oregon-based band with several connections to Skagit County and Washington state, released its five-song EP “Living Life On Life’s Terms” in late September, according to a news release.

Band leader Jaime Reynolds said in March that the different variations of the band — depending on the gig — include members from Mount Vernon, Anacortes, North Bend and elsewhere in the western U.S.

The EP was produced by John Kurzweg, who has extensive credits; records on which he’s worked (Creed, Puddle of Mudd, Godsmack) have sold more than 40 million units.

The EP can be heard at youtu.be/X4fN9zGo6So. For more information on 1967, visit one of the band’s websites: 1967band.com, facebook.com/1967band, twitter.com/1967band, instagram.com/1967band or youtube.com/jkrprozack.

PENCE, MAYSON TO RELEASE SINGLE

Local musicians Lee Pence and Sharon Mayson are scheduled to release the single “Shadows in my Dreams” on Friday, Oct. 15.

More information can be found at leepence.net.

Pence (guitars) and Mayson (vocals, keyboards) are scheduled to perform with the Free Harmony Band at the Rockfish Grill in Anacortes on Saturday, Oct. 16.

