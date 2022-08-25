...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
The Burlington Chamber of Commerce will have a mural painted on a piano that it will keep at various downtown locations.
BURLINGTON — Burlington Chamber of Commerce board member Kaaren Flint often asked herself how the chamber could vitalize the downtown area.
The music lover in Flint longed for a piano for downtown. After all, Anacortes has one, Concrete just got one, so why not Burlington?
After work one day, Flint hopped on Facebook Marketplace to see if she could get lucky, even though she was thinking nobody would be offering up a free piano.
"My co-worker, who had no idea this was in my brain, posted a free piano," Flint said.
The next question was how to get the piano from point A to point B.
At a chamber luncheon, Flint posed the question, and "within five seconds" Joel Pasek with SERVPRO of Skagit County offered his time and vehicle to move the piano, Flint said.
The piano will be an addition to the historic Fairhaven district.
Sometimes it may be inside the Burlington Visitor Information Center, while other times it may be outside Stowes Shoes and Clothing or the Train Wreck Bar and Grill, according to a news release.
The goal of the chamber is to paint a mural on the piano, then change the mural every so often.
Before the first mural can be done, the piano needs to be stripped, sanded and primed, according to Burlington Chamber of President Steph Vervaart.
A poll for the community to vote on what the first mural should be can be found on the Burlington Chamber of Commerce website.
Options include an agricultural scene, Mount Baker, a Burlington landmark, the Skagit River or a bird. The poll is open until early September in order to allow ample time for Pasek — who volunteered to paint the first mural — to complete the mural.
The unveiling of the piano will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Burlington Visitor Information Center.
