A crowd up people holding luminaries take part in the Illuminight Winter Walk on Friday in Mount Vernon.
Gaylynn Beuthien adjusts her moon and star luminaries on Friday during Illuminight Skagit in Mount Vernon.
Jamie Spiller tries out an illuminated winged-cape on Friday at Skagit Riverwalk Park in Mount Vernon.
Grace Sullivan draws a flower design on a luminary on Friday at Tri-Dee Arts in Mount Vernon.
MOUNT VERNON — Local wildlife and nature were celebrated Friday during Illuminight Skagit in downtown Mount Vernon.
Brook Ahlegian, recreation coordinator for Mount Vernon Parks and Enrichment Services, helped organize the event, and was excited to see the amount of interest and support from the community.
The event concluded with the Illuminight Winter Walk, which was held for the first time since 2019.
"People are very excited to bring the walk back. It's the key moment in this festival," Ahlegian said.
Illuminight Skagit started about 10 years ago with the purpose of increasing awareness about the Skagit River, its communities and its wildlife, she said.
Prior to the walk Friday night, community members were able to attend various luminary building workshops or pick up supply kits from Mount Vernon Parks and Enrichment Services.
Tri-Dee Arts in Mount Vernon held a free workshop prior to the event, giving everyone a chance to make a luminary for the walk.
Hundreds of people took part in the workshop.
"I think people are really longing to get back out," Tri-Dee Arts owner Summer Houlihan said.
Illuminight Skagit kicked off with live music as the crowd gathered for the one-mile walk.
During the walk, luminaries seemed to dance through the night sky, depicting everything from a camel, to a salmon, to a cougar, to more typical floating balls of light.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.