MOUNT VERNON — Skagit County’s only day center for the homeless closed Wednesday, leaving those who used the center without a place to go.
The program was made possible by a grant from Skagit County, donated space from First United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon and endless hard work by Welcome Home Skagit, a nonprofit built by those who have experienced homelessness.
But the money is gone, and the county can’t afford to give more. The county points to a drop in homeless services funding, and says this year there will be difficult conversations about priorities.
At an unconventional sendoff Monday, a DJ was brought in for a karaoke party.
Sarah Vogt, homeless support services manager for the nonprofit, did her best to keep spirits high, encouraging people to sing.
Among those who did, there were renditions of songs by Bon Jovi and The Highwaymen.
“We don’t want them to feel like they’re part of a homeless shelter,” said Vogt. “Life has dealt you this hand, but you are not your circumstances.”
Those who attended the party said Vogt’s compassion and empathy is what makes the organization successful.
Vogt also has strong feelings for those who came to the day center.
“You stay with these guys for four months, they start to become your family,” she said.
Since the day center opened in November, 204 different people made use of center, which was set up to give the homeless a place to spend cold winter days. The center closed at night, but guests could opt to go to an overnight shelter in Burlington.
The money used to run the day center came from federal COVID-19 recovery funding, and that funding has run out, said Sarah Hinman, assistant director of county Public Health.
She said Welcome Home Skagit and First United Methodist Church filled a gap in homeless services this winter.
“We recognize that they’re good programs … but we unfortunately don’t have the funding to make it work,” Hinman said.
Vogt said she and her team of volunteers have gone above and beyond to meet the needs of the homeless, taking them to doctor appointments, helping them get drivers licenses or connecting them with mental health resources.
Many are vulnerable, struggling with mental illness or physical disabilities that make homelessness even more of a struggle, she said.
Many work, some maintaining full-time jobs while living in shelters because they don’t earn enough to rent in Skagit County.
“These guys, they need emotional support,” Vogt said.
Several of those at the day center Monday agreed to talk to the Skagit Valley Herald but declined to give their full names, saying they didn’t want to be publicly identified as homeless.
One man, Rich M., said he came to the center all winter, and met a group of people who really care about him.
He said he is struggling to reconnect with family.
“When you don’t have someone there for you, it’s terrible,” he said. “It’s really bad.”
Another man, Dave, said Vogt and her team may have saved his brother’s life.
His brother has dementia, lost his housing and was wandering the streets when Vogt found him and brought him to the center, Dave said.
“If it wasn’t for them ... he might not even be with us today,” he said.
Dave is trying to find housing for his brother, but his dementia means he requires medical care.
“He is lost,” he said. “He doesn’t know where he’s going to live.”
Hinman said if the county found other funding for the day center it would mean that any number of other homeless services would not get funding.
“There’s just not enough money to go around,” she said.
The county has committed funding to the Skagit Recovery Café, a new program from nonprofit New Earth Recovery Group that will begin in the coming weeks. Hinman said she’s hopeful this can serve as a place for the homeless to go during the day.
This program is intended to be a gathering place for those in addiction recovery.
County Commissioner Lisa Janicki said the county has to honor commitments it has made for other homeless services.
“We’re scrambling to keep First Step Center open and operating, we’re scrambling to make sure we have enough money for Martha’s Place,” she said, referring to other homeless programs. “It’s just prioritization of a limited pool of funding.”
Vogt said Welcome Home Skagit will continue its work, and she’s hopeful that funding will follow.
By April 1, she hopes to have a new day center open in partnership with two other Mount Vernon churches.
She said Welcome Home Skagit has received a donation of about $1,000 to support the first month of the center’s operation. But she has no idea what will happen after that.
“We have a location and we’re taking a leap of faith,” Vogt said. “We’re just going to go for it.”
Welcome Home Skagit has applied to the county for its annual homeless services funding, but Vogt is trying to be realistic about the group’s chances.
Skagit County is expecting problems with the upcoming round of funding. Because of a drop in the county’s main source of homeless services funding, organizations are fighting for fewer dollars.
And even if Welcome Home Skagit’s request is funded, that money won’t be distributed until July.
Welcome Home Skagit is made up almost entirely of volunteers. Last year, Vogt — the only one paid for her work — was given a stipend of $1,000 a month after volunteering for three years.
“We’re in it for the right reasons (but) we need donations,” she said. “We can’t continue like this.”
