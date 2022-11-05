FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — Family, friends and fans gathered Saturday to bid farewell to rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his north Louisiana home town.
Lewis, known for hits such as "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," died Oct. 28 at his Mississippi home, south of Memphis, Tennessee. He was 87.
TV evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, Lewis' cousin, told the more than 100 people inside Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday, the town where Lewis was born, that when Lewis died he "lost the brother I never had."
"We learned to play piano together," Swaggart recalled. "I had to make myself realize that he was no longer here."
Swaggart and Lewis released "The Boys From Ferriday," a gospel album, earlier this year and Swaggart said he wasn't sure if Lewis was going to be able to get through the recording session.
"He was very weak," Swaggart said. "I remember saying, 'Lord, I don't know if he can do it or not.' But when Jerry Lee sat at that piano, you know he was limited to what he could play because of the stroke, but when the engineer said the red light is on and when he opened his mouth, he said, 'Jesus, hold my hand, I need thee every hour. Hear my feeble plea, oh Lord, look down on me.'"
The session resulted in the album, and two of its songs played during the service: "In the Garden" and "The Old Rugged Cross." Audience members were seen wiping tears from their eyes and singing along with Lewis as the recordings played.
"He was one of the greatest entertainers who ever lived," Swaggart said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.