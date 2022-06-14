Harpsichordist Jillon Stoppels Dupree and recorder virtuoso Vicki Boeckman will perform solo and duo works of J.S. Bach plus music beyond the Baroque period, including composers from the 20th and 21st centuries, at the next performance of the Anacortes Arts Foundation Early Music Concert Series.
The concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at the Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St. Seating begins at 2:30 p.m.
Admission is $25 per person, cash or checks at the door. Children are admitted free. Reservations are encouraged.
A reception will be held afterward on the Croatian Cultural Center’s patio.
Stoppels Dupree has played all over the world and performs with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, Seattle Baroque Orchestra, San Francisco Bach Choir, San Francisco Choral Artists, Ensemble Electra and Magnificat Baroque Ensemble. She has been a featured artist at many early music festivals, plus other organizations, universities and colleges. Dupree received the National Endowment for the Arts Solo Recitalist award for performances of contemporary harpsichord music, one of which was her world premiere recording of Philip Glass’s Concerto for Harpsichord and Chamber Orchestra with the Northwest Chamber Orchestra. She also has taught at multiple schools, is the founding director of the Gallery Concerts early music series in Seattle and was an artist in residence at Stanford University and the University of Washington.
Boeckman performs all styles of music and plays all sizes of recorders. She has performed across the United States, as well as in Canada, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, England, Scotland and Germany.
In the Pacific Northwest, Boeckman is a returning soloist with the Seattle Baroque Orchestra and has performed with the Portland Baroque Orchestra, The Oregon Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Portland Opera, Medieval Women’s Choir, Gallery Concerts, Philharmonia Northwest Orchestra and the Skagit Symphony. She also works as a teacher and coach all over the United States and British Columbia. She taught at the Royal Danish Academy of Music in Copenhagen for 12 years, and at the Ishøj Municipal School of Music for 23 years. She is also co-founder of two Danish-based ensembles: Opus 4 and Wood “N” Flutes.
