Family: "My Peth ancestors homesteaded in LaConner in the 1870s and have farmed throughout Skagit Valley ever since. I currently live on the cattle ranch started by my great frandfather John Peth Jr. My maternal side immigrated from Norway to Anacortes and resided on Lake Campbell for nearly 100 years. Between the two families and all the cousins it feels like I'm related to half the valley sometimes."
What do you like about living in Skagit County? "The beauty and variety of the landscape; the view to the east of Baker and the mountains, the San Juans to the west. The ever-changing colors and crops that come with the change of seasons. There is no place I'd rather live."
What are your hobbies? Is involved in the Theater Arts Guild as a board member, producer and performer, and sings with the band Mama Dirty Skirt.
The world would be a better place if: "We all smiled at strangers."
Biggest pet peeve: “Poor spelling and loud chewing.”
Something that brightens my day: "My kiddos Mae and Rory, and husband Mike."
When I was younger I wanted to be: A teacher
First Job: "Babysitting of course, but then a dish washer at Crosswinds Restaurant at the airport."
Best childhood memory: “Vacations with my family, playing in the ocean waves.”
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? "To Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic for a Washington State University choir tour in 2001."
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "I would love to go to New Zealand and Thailand."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.