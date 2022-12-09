Jolly Time Dancers Don and Lynda White dance Thursday at the Mount Vernon Senior Center. The group danced to Christmas music during its last meeting of the year.
Paul H. Johnson, of the band Skippers, plays the drums next to a Christmas tree Thursday during a meeting of the Jolly Time Dancers at the Mount Vernon Senior Center.
MOUNT VERNON — The Jolly Time Dancers met Thursday for the last time in 2022, and celebrated with Christmas music and matching outfits.
The dance group, which has been meeting for decades, got together as usual at the Mount Vernon Senior Center.
Many wore red as they danced to Christmas tunes such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Jingle Bells.”
he songs were performed by Skippers, a familiar band for the Jolly Time Dancers. Christmas cookies and eggnog were available for dancers to snack on between songs.
Earlier this year, the Mount Vernon Senior Center took over the funding of live music for the group.
Those interested in joining can check the Mount Vernon Senior Center newsletter for dates in 2023.
