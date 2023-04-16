goskagit

Two Skagit County piano students have earned the right to perform at upcoming recitals.

Miriam Alexa Garcia Jimenez of Mount Vernon will perform at the Washington State Music Teachers Association State Convention Recital on June 23-25 in Winthrop and Jens Otterness of Mount Vernon at the District I Recital on April 29 in Snohomish.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.