Two Skagit County piano students have earned the right to perform at upcoming recitals.
Miriam Alexa Garcia Jimenez of Mount Vernon will perform at the Washington State Music Teachers Association State Convention Recital on June 23-25 in Winthrop and Jens Otterness of Mount Vernon at the District I Recital on April 29 in Snohomish.
The two earned the right to perform at the state and district recitals by finishing as the top two pianists at the association’s Conference Recital Competition on March 27 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Mount Vernon.
Garcia Jimenez, the daughter of Rufina Jimenez and Isaac Garcia, will perform Allegro Barbaro by Bela Bartok.
Otterness, the son of Kipp and Danae Otterness, will perform Rondo Capriccioso Op. 14 by Felix Mendelssohn.
State ranked honorable mentions at the Conference Recital Competition went to Caleb Hawkins of Mount Vernon and Kenzey Kinnear of Mount Vernon.
Hawkins, the son of Josh and Jacqueline Hawkins, performed Impromptus Op. 90, No. 2, Allegro by Franz Schubert.
Kinnear, the daughter of Doug and Elga Kinnear, performed Minuet and Trio from Viennese Sonatina No. 1 by Wolfgang Mozart.
The four Mount Vernon piano students study with Sue VanNortwick. The judge at the Conference Recital Competition was Gabe Manalac of Western Washington University.
