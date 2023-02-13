BURLINGTON — The Skagit Adult Day Program celebrated Valentine’s Day on Monday with a sweethearts dance.
Jan Taylor said music is a powerful tool in helping the dementia patients who take part in the program.
Songs such as “Please Mr. Postman” by The Marvelettes and “Calendar Girl” by Neil Sedaka were picked for the dance, in hopes they could “spark a memory,” said Taylor, the program’s board president and a former caregiver.
The windows at The Bradford House on Monday were lined with Valentine’s decorations, pink balloons floated to the ceiling and heart cutouts sat on top of the piano. Spouses and caregivers joined their loved ones on the dance floor, swaying to old tunes.
The music was barely audible as everybody sang along. Taylor and other staff members passed out roses for men to give to their dates.
“Those folks may have had their feet in a recliner two hours before, not moving,” Taylor said. “But now they’re here.”
Taylor said one of the program’s most important offerings for those with dementia is socialization.
“They’re home and they’re sitting in their chair staring at the television, and then suddenly they have friends,” she said. “Their whole world improves because of that exposure to caring, loving folks.”
In the nearly 31 years since it was founded, the The Skagit Adult Day Program has provided respite care for dementia patients as well as support groups for caregivers.
The Bradford HouseAs the only current facility for the Skagit Adult Day Program, The Bradford House offers respite care and group meals for those with dementia, including early-onset Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s and Parkinson’s.
The Bradford House also offers twice-a-month support groups for caregivers.
Taylor said as a caregiver she found support groups helpful. She worked full time caring for her late husband, who had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.
“I was so desperate for time to go to the doctor, for time to go to the dentist, get my hair cut,” she said. “All of those things are pushed aside when you’re a full-time, 24/7 caregiver.”
The Bradford House isn’t only for caregivers to get a break, though. Taylor and other members of the board also plan events.
The Gentry HouseIn Anacortes, a white building once stood on 7th Street with a sign out front reading “The Gentry House.”
The building was filled on weekdays with volunteers and dementia patients before the COVID-19 pandemic made its way through Skagit County. The Gentry House closed its doors in 2020 with hopes of reopening.
“Last December, we had a big snow and big freeze, and it froze the pipes,” Taylor said. “It was there waiting for us, we thought, but the basement filled with water. It sat there for several months.”
The building was recently torn down due to excessive damage, Taylor said. The Skagit Adult Day Program is now on the hunt for a new facility to provide services in Anacortes.
Taylor has personal experience with the importance of a smaller, more intimate setting for dementia patients such as The Gentry House. After trying out The Bradford House, she said her husband was too overwhelmed there, and The Gentry House was a much better fit due to its smaller size.
“I’d say, ‘Who was there?’ and he could name off the people,” Taylor said. “We were having conversations we hadn’t had in years because his disease progression had taken that away.”
Gavin Ellis, the site director for The Gentry House, said that without a facility in Anacortes, it has been hard to offer services to those who do’t live close to The Bradford House.
“Traveling is hard for people, especially with dementia,” he said. “It’s a lot for them to make their way over here.”
Until a new location is found for The Gentry House, Elllis and Taylor are focused on community education and helping as much as possible with the resources they have.
