Skagit Symphony live concerts return Saturday

Οrchestral music can be a powerful thing, and as it makes a triumphant return to McIntyre Hall this week, it brings with it extra emotional weight, according to Skagit Symphony Music Director Michael Wheatley.
The musical sounds filling the space Saturday will be among the first since the Mount Vernon venue closed its doors to in-person events in spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s been an emotional journey to bringing back the orchestra, comprised of musicians from all over the region, including Anacortes, Wheatley said. The first rehearsal was just after Labor Day.
“There was hardly a dry eye in the house,” he said.
Saturday’s concert kicks off the new season, with a live performance in front of an audience for the first time as a group in more than 19 months.
“I expected this ensemble to need a warmup and time to get back into the groove,” Wheatley said. “Instead, it was like they were shot out of a cannon. They were so into it and so ready to perform. They sound better than ever.”
Music during a pandemic
Skagit Symphony saw its 2020 season when the pandemic shut down performing arts and other live events around the world.
The symphony players weren’t silent during the time away from their regular performances, Wheatley said. They were engaged and approached each new challenge with enthusiasm, he said.
Wheatley, just months into his first season as music director, said that he had to get creative when putting music together.
“Like most music directors, we had to become video editors,” he said.
He pulled together virtual ensembles and saw his players perform in small groups.
“We wanted to stay connected to the community as much as possible,” he said. “I’m very proud of the work we did during the pandemic.”
Still, it’s not the same as performing together as one group.
The interim has been “survival mode” performing, which isn’t what anyone wanted, but it got them through.
It’s hard to play in a small group when you are used to the sound of more than 60 musicians and a full chorus, he said.
The Skagit Symphony will have about 50 players and one singer on Saturday, but not a chorus. The hope is that in the new year, it can build back up eventually have multiple choruses joining in, Wheatley said.
Right now, vaccines are required to be a part of the symphony. When that mandate was put in place by the board, roughly 94% of the symphony was already vaccinated, he said. The new rules meant a loss of a couple players.
Masks are also required at rehearsals, and bell covers are placed on the woodwind and brass instruments. Musicians are spaced out, and the area is ventilated.
Vaccines or a negative test are also required to attend the concert at McIntyre Hall.
‘Voyage through music’
With actual travel limited, Wheatley said he decided to give people a “voyage through music.”
The theme of this year’s season is a “Journey on the Orient Express.”
The series of concerts will follow the original route, with “stops” in the main cities.
Attending all the concerts will mean listeners get to hear classic music of Paris, Vienna, Budapest and Istanbul.
The concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday is called “Paris: ‘The City of Lights.’” It will feature soprano Natalie Buickians, who is coming up from Los Angeles to perform multiple arias accompanied by the orchestra.
A love of classical music
Many of the musicians and Wheatley talked about their love of music starting early.
Wheatley was drawn to classical music by listening to his mother’s albums on a console record player. As he moved into his teens, orchestral music kept taking up more space in his mind.
“It was love at first hearing,” he said.
Wheatley said that whenever he has been without music in his life, he hasn’t quite felt himself. There is something powerful about being among musicians, so being mostly without during the pandemic left him feeling down.
“It’s like losing the most impactful and meaningful mode of expression,” Wheatley said.
Sarah Welch, an Anacortes-based violinist, has been a part of the symphony for around 28 years. She started playing the violin at age 5.
Violins are often solo instruments, and while they can sound good on their own, it’s like playing only one piece of a larger puzzle, she said.
“When you are together, creating a huge sound at times, it can be so intricate with so many different pieces that fit together,” she said. “It’s a wonderful feeling.”
This week’s concert will include some pieces that are “emotionally stirring,” she said.
“When you are sitting on the stage in the middle of all that sound, it’s just wonderful,” she said. “It comes at you in a different way.”
Priscilla Legg, a violinist also based in Anacortes, learned to play the violin at age 50 because she wanted to play in a group.
She had picked up a violin at a yard sale in Alaska and kept it with her when she moved to Anacortes. She saw an advertisement for a violin lesson and joined. Now, she’s part of the Skagit Symphony.
She filled the months of the pandemic playing ukulele with a few other musicians in an outdoor setting.
“It was a small group, without singing, but it was really a life-saver,” she said.
Finding ways to play helps improve the life and health of those doing it, Legg said.
“Music is so important to your health,” she said. “Finding any kind of way to express it is really important, really helpful.”
Another Anacortes violinist, Barbara Baker, said she picked this area to live in partly because of its proximity to a community orchestra. She started playing violin in fourth grade, more than 50 years ago.
Baker said she has continued to play because she loves the pursuit of creating beautiful music and working toward being great at an instrument.
“I am so, so happy and grateful to be making live music together again,” she said.
The theme of the concert, of light and love, is a perfect thing for the audience to experience, especially in dark times, she said. She also thinks the audience will be able to feel how much the musicians want to be on stage.
“They will be able to sense, to feel our enthusiasm for being on stage again,” Baker said. “There is nothing like it in the world to sit in the middle of 60 like-minded musicians and play this music. It will make our bones vibrate and your heart sing.”
