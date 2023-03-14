Four friends' mission to 'Preserve The Music' has turned into the world's most trusted third-party record grading service, Tuned In Grading.
DALLAS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Some people stumble into a record store and find exactly what they were looking for, while others find something new and unfamiliar from their traditional music taste. Regardless, you are bound to leave the store with something. For this group of friends, and the founders of Tuned In Grading, that 'something' turned into a revolutionary business idea all starting around their love for records, and the record store that sells them.
Luke Sardello, Waric Cameron, Rogers Healy, and Jeff 'Skin' Wade all come from vastly different professional backgrounds. The group has experience in venture capital, real estate, radio broadcasting, and record store entrepreneurship. However, it is their passion for music that brings them together. From owning one of the world's largest record stores, to owning one of the world's largest collections of music memorabilia, music is at the core of their passions and they are ready to preserve the music together.
It all started back when the four men realized a need to ensure that their favorite and most precious pieces of music history needed to be preserved for years to come. Their goal? Create the next record renaissance.
The record industry has seen a steady increase over the past 15 years. People are now understanding that records are the best way for an artist to deliver their art to fans. The tangible experience of truly connecting with the musician has reached new heights, and people saw the value of wanting to ensure that music and sound lives on forever. There was no better time than now to begin the journey of Tuned In Grading.
Tuned In Grading is pioneering the music grading industry and the way collectors preserve their most loved records. As the world's first and most-trusted third-party grading service for music collectors, the Texas based company provides clear objectives and impartial assessments of the authenticity and grade of records.
The company's mission is simple; preserve the music. Through a combined 100 years of industry experience, the team at Tuned In Grading is sure to do just that. They know music, and they know what consumers want.
The company opened to the public in mid-February and since then, the feedback and support from fellow collectors has been overwhelmingly positive. "We knew we would disrupt the record collecting industry, but we are thrilled to know that collectors of all different genres have their eyes set on Tuned In Grading and are eager to get involved and submit their records for grading," Co-Founder of Tuned In Grading, Rogers Healy, stated. "Tuned In Grading is the next best thing in the collecting and trading space."
The company's mission is to lead the industry in accurate, consistent, and impartial grading that helps collectors safeguard their pieces. Customers are able to send their records to the Tuned In Grading team for expert assessment and accurate grading through their patent pending design. Please visit TunedInGrading.com to learn more and submit your records for grading.
