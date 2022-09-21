...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
After more than three years of work, the fiber-optic network that runs into east Skagit County finally goes live Friday.
More than 300 homes spread across Concrete, Hamilton and Lyman will be able to get high-speed internet thanks to the fiber backbone being completed in that area.
The backbone now consists of six segments that span from Anacortes to Concrete, which was the original goal of SkagitNet, the boadband company formed in 2018 by the Port of Skagit and the Skagit Public Utility District.
"We're just finishing this original promise," said Sara Young, executive director of the Port of Skagit.
The Marblemount section is expected to be finished later this year, said Young.
Ziply Fiber partnered with the Port to construct the east county section of the backbone, though the Port can lease out the backbone to other internet providers.
The Port's original intent with the fiber backbone was to help businesses.
However, when money became available to help improve fiber infrastructure for homes in underserved and unserved communities, the Port expanded into the residential sector.
Thus the partnership with Ziply Fiber began and residential homes in rural communities are now being served.
PogoZone will also be providing service in east county. Young is hopeful that if PogoZone can get a large enough share of the market in east county it will branch out and run lines to homes that continue to be underserved.
Allowing other internet providers to use the infrastructure gives residents a choice and creates competitive pricing.
"We're trying to get urban level service and urban level pricing to these rural communities," Young said.
With the east county portion of the backbone near completion, the Port is looking to run the fiber backbone onto Fir Island. In December 2021, the Port was awarded $2.2 million for this project.
The Fir Island project would connect roughly 175 homes.
The Port is also looking for funding to get the fiber-optic backbone from Christian Camp Road north of Darrington to the Sauk-Suiattle reservation.
Originally the Port was awarded money to go from Rockport to the reservation, but Snohomish County ended up covering much of this area with a project of its own.
Last week, the Port went to the state Community Economic Revitalization Board to ask for funding for this new stretch. Young is hoping to get $1.8 million in grant funding from the board when it meets in November.
This new stretch would be able to connect to 88 homes outside of Darrington and more than 20 homes on the reservation.
If the funding is available, Young believes both the Darrington and Fir Island projects would be able to be completed by the end of 2023.
As for the remainder of the county, Young said the more urban areas do not need that added support from the Port, though providers are able to lease the fiber network and get high-speed internet to residential areas that way.
The Port is also looking at applying for a $25 million grant from the state Broadband Office that would allow the partnership between the Port and Ziply to extend to communities that include Day Creek, Clear Lake and Bow-Edison.
