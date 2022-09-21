goskagit

After more than three years of work, the fiber-optic network that runs into east Skagit County finally goes live Friday.

More than 300 homes spread across Concrete, Hamilton and Lyman will be able to get high-speed internet thanks to the fiber backbone being completed in that area.

