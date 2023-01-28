Dear readers,
Our editor says we should never bury the lead, so I will start with the fact that we have a few changes coming in how we deliver your newspaper.
These adjustments are aimed toward a stronger future, but we understand that people sometimes find change hard to embrace. So we want to be transparent about what we’re doing and how we aim to make the transition as easy as possible.
The most difficult news is that the Skagit Valley Herald is moving to mail delivery on March 1. It is a change happening across the news industry in recent years, propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and inflation.
Some will recall our delivery troubles during the initial pandemic years, and some problems still remain. It’s been difficult to find people to commit to what is often a difficult and unappreciated job. We already turned some routes over to mail because we could not find carriers to deliver them consistently.
At some point, a choice had to be made, and we made it. It is not without sadness. And it is not without recognition and appreciation for the many carriers who have delivered our products for many years.
We know it means papers will arrive later in your mailboxes each day.
These days, we have a greater digital advantage. Information will flow before and after that print edition arrives. News and important announcements are always at your fingertips through your mobile phone, desktop or tablet. As a print subscriber, you automatically get access to all of our digital products. That includes our E-edition, which you flip through online like a version of a physical newspaper, and our website, which is updated throughout the day as news occurs. There are email notifications about what’s happening in the news, and if you follow us on social media, you also will get alerts and links.
That said, here comes the next change: Mail is not delivered on Sundays, so our Saturday newspaper will become our Weekend edition.
We will not, however, give up our “showcase” ideal of the Sunday newspaper, where we have aimed to give readers a little extra. The showcase just moves to Saturday. What we will do is consolidate the major print features into a Weekend edition mailed Saturday. Example: Lazy Sunday becomes Lazy Weekend, along with the Saturday Comics and other parts and pieces you would expect on Sundays. Puzzle answers will run on Tuesday, along with both Monday and Tuesday Comics.
Area sports will be posted online over the weekend and printed on Tuesdays.
Meanwhile, we are adding national E-editions for Sunday and Monday, which will include Comics, local weather and any breaking local news that demands coverage prior to the Tuesday print edition.
Why is this happening? Because this newspaper has, in one form or another, served this community for nearly 140 years. To do that, its leaders have had to recognize that the world is not static. It would not have survived this long if it could not adapt — with your help.
It’s difficult to be “the new guy” having to announce these changes so soon after arrival. When I took over in September, I was told that the Skagit Valley was a special place full of hard-working people of varied backgrounds and expertise — people with a vested interest in this area and their way of life. It didn’t take long to realize how true that is.
The people I have met this fall and winter have been welcoming and amazing. I have many more to meet, and with changes in the weather coming and more events on the horizon, I expect a busy spring getting to know you.
I was also told about this news organization’s long, proud history and lasting support from its readership. That has been proven, not only in our ability to continue offering our news and advertising services here, but in the growth of our digital audience in the past decade. In fact, our total reach of people who live here is far greater than it has ever been. We aim to keep it growing.
There is no turning back from the digital transition that has taken place in all of our lives in recent decades. In our business, we are as tied to technology as anyone. And in truth, digital options create their own freedoms. We have embraced it, and we hope our most valued readers will stay with us, no matter where technology takes us.
If you’re worried that you don’t know how to access our digital products, please know that we stand ready to help you connect. We are working on a plan. There will be more on that soon from our circulation and audience development director, who is eager to help all of our readers connect with us. Watch this space.
We march forward with mail delivery on March 1. And our first Weekend edition is Saturday, March 4. We will remind subscribers that the Weekend edition covers both Saturday and Sunday as of that week.
Thank you for reading, and with spring on the way, I hope to see you out and about.
