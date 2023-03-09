Darren Winston, second-generation Realtor® with Sotheby's International Realty offices in Beverly Hills, WA and Bellevue, WA, has launched a new home valuation widget on DarrenWinston.com powered by Plunk, in addition to IDX features developed by RealtyCandy to provide his clients with the ability to gauge their property investments through financial analysis tools driven by AI

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 20-year real estate veteran integrates new website features leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to empower homeowners with real-time financial data


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.