SEATTLE — Police have released the name of a Seattle police officer who was responding to a medical call when his patrol SUV hit and killed 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula last week in a city crosswalk.

Seattle Police Department Detective and spokesperson Judinna Gulpan confirmed in an email to The Associated Press on Monday that the officer is Kevin Austin Dave.


