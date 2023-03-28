Oil Train

A 110-car-long oil train crosses the Swinomish Channel in July 2014 while on its way toward Match Point.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

BNSF Railway intentionally violated the terms of an easement agreement with the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community when the railway company ran 100-car trains carrying crude oil over the reservation, a federal judge ruled Monday.

BNSF has operated a rail line over the Swinomish Reservation under a 1991 easement agreement that permits trains traveling in each direction to carry no more than 25 cars per day. It also required BNSF to tell the tribe about the "nature and identity of all cargo" transported across the reservation.


