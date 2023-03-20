svh-202303xx-news-Train-Derailment-5.jpg
Buy Now

A boat drives past oil containment booms Thursday at the site of a train derailment on the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

Diesel fuel from the BNSF Railway train derailment Thursday on the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation has made its way into the groundwater, according to a news release from a multiagency disaster response team.

The team consists of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the state Department of Ecology, BNSF Railway, the Skagit County Department of Emergency Management and the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community.


{span}Emma Fletcher-Frazer can be reached at efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.