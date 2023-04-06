Have you ever discovered you’re all out of a certain ingredient when you’re in the middle of preparing a recipe? And you don’t want to run to the store?
For me, an unscheduled trip like that could easily cost $40, maybe more. That’s how impulsive I can be. I’ve learned that when I’m in a pinch, I need a pinch-hitter.
Here is my list of cooking and baking substitutes that I refer to often.
Need an egg?: Combine 2 tablespoons of water, 2 tablespoons of flour and 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder.
Thicken gravy: If you’re out of flour, you can substitute up to 3 tablespoons of pancake mix. It works well. Just don’t go over 3 tablespoons, or your guests will be looking for the maple syrup.
Breadcrumbs: Crumble 1/2 slice of bread, and mix 1/4 cup broken crackers.
Baking powder: For each teaspoon of baking powder, substitute 1/4 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar and 1/4 teaspoon cornstarch.
Buttermilk: Combine 1 cup of fresh milk and 1 tablespoon vinegar or lemon juice.
Cream: You can make the equivalent of 1 cup heavy cream by whisking together 3/4 cup milk and 1/3 cup soft butter or margarine. (This is for use in cooking or baking, not for whipped cream.)
Honey: Mix 1 1/4 cup sugar and 1/4 cup liquid (the same kind of liquid called for in the recipe).
Plain yogurt: Cottage cheese blended until smooth makes an excellent cup-for-cup substitute for plain yogurt.
Sweetened condensed milk: To make the equivalent of a 14-ounce can, pour 1/2 cup of boiling water into a blender. Add 1 cup nonfat dry milk, 2/3 cup sugar, 3 tablespoons melted butter and a few drops of vanilla extract. Cover and blend on high speed for 30 seconds or until smooth. Use immediately, or store in the refrigerator in a covered container for two days.
Chocolate chips: For the equivalent of 6 ounces of semisweet chocolate chips, mix 9 tablespoons cocoa, 7 tablespoons of sugar and 3 tablespoons of butter.
Brown sugar: Brown sugar can be replaced with 1 cup of white sugar and 1 to 2 tablespoons of molasses, mixed well with a fork. Hint: This is so much better than commercial brown sugar you’ll be tempted to make a permanent switch.
Chocolate mousse: So you are prepared for an unscheduled chocolate fix, learn this substitute. Stir sifted cocoa powder into a tub of any Cool Whip. Then taste. Unbelievable, huh?
White cooking wine: Mix 1/3 cup white grape juice and 1 tablespoon rice vinegar (not rice wine vinegar).
Red cooking wine: Mix 1 cup grape juice, 1 tablespoon strong tea and 1 tablespoon rice vinegar.
Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a frugal living blog, and the author of the book “Debt-Proof Living.”
