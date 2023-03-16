breaking State responding to train derailment, diesel fuel spill on Swinomish reservation By BRANDON STONE @Brandon_SVH Brandon Stone Author email Mar 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This story will be updatedA BNSF Railway train derailed early Thursday near the Swinomish Casino and Lodge, spilling about 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel, according to the state Department of Ecology. No one was injured in the derailment, according to a tweet from Ecology at 6 a.m. Thursday.The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community said in a news release that the eastbound train derailed just before the bridge that goes over the Swinomish Channel.The released said two engines and at last one other car derailed.The spill occurred on a berm along Padilla Bay, and most of the diesel fuel spilled onto the land side, the tweet states. Ecology is the state agency responsible for responding to fuel spills.Contractors from BNSF are leading the cleanup, but Ecology staff are on site to monitor their progress, Ecology Northwest regional office spokesperson Scarlet Tang said.“Our role here today is to assess whether there are environmental impacts,” she said.Tang said the priority is to remove the fuel from the soil before it has a chance to get into the groundwater.As a precaution, the team deployed a containment boom on the water side of the tracks, she said.Each of the two locomotives have a capacity of 3,500 gallons of fuel, Tang said.Workers are removing the remaining fuel from those locomotives, but Ecology predicts about 5,000 gallons were spilled.That estimate will be updated as the cleanup process continues, Tang said.Ecology will remain on site for as long as the cleanup takes. Brandon Stone can be reached at bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trains Transportation Government Departments And Ministries Job Market Brandon Stone Author email Follow Brandon Stone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Two injured in Mount Vernon shooting AMC movie theater back open Pederson agrees to plea deal in cattle deaths Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Basketball Player of the Year: Davis Fogle Concrete man dies in Highway 20 crash Tweets by goskagit
