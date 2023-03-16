A BNSF Railway train derailed early Thursday near the Swinomish Casino and Lodge, spilling as much as 3,100 gallons of diesel fuel, according to the state Department of Ecology.
A BNSF spokesperson said the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
No one was injured in the derailment, according to an update Thursday afternoon from a multiagency disaster response team.
The team consists of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the state Department of Ecology, BNSF Railway, the Skagit County Department of Emergency Management and the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community.
The Swinomish tribe said in a news release that the eastbound train derailed shortly after midnight just before the bridge that goes over the Swinomish Channel.
Three of the train's seven cars left the tracks — two locomotives and an empty "buffer car," according to the update. The buffer car partially derailed.
The train's other four cars were tank cars. They were removed from the scene.
After the derailment, one of the locomotives began to leak diesel fuel.
A response team made up of staff from local, state and federal agencies arrived on scene and began containing the spill. According to disaster response team release, about 600 gallons of fuel were recovered from the ground.
The spill occurred on a berm along Padilla Bay, and most of the diesel fuel spilled onto the land side, a morning tweet from Ecology stated.
No petroleum sheen was seen on Padilla Bay during drone and helicopter survey flights, but crews deployed two containment booms as a precautionary measure. One was placed on the land to prevent diesel fuel from reaching the water, and one just offshore.
The amount of fuel remaining in the leaking locomotive remains unclear, and will be determined once it can be moved to a safe location, the disaster response team release states.
Contractors from BNSF are leading the cleanup, but Ecology staff are on site to monitor their progress, Ecology Northwest regional office spokesperson Scarlet Tang said.
“Our role here today is to assess whether there are environmental impacts,” she said.
Tang said the priority is to remove the fuel from the soil before it has a chance to get into the groundwater.
Ecology will remain on site for as long as the cleanup takes.
The Samish Indian Nation issued a news release early Thursday afternoon.
In it Samish Chairman Tom Wooten said, "This spill, while it may not be considered large through an environmental lens, signals a larger infrastructure issue as this is happening more and more frequently across the country. Our top priority should be evaluating the maintenance of our infrastructure while hauling hazardous materials and continuing to wean away from fossil fuels and preserving our native lands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.