The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has reported a probable outbreak of avian flu in waterfowl near Skagit Bay.

According to a news release, about 700 dead birds have been collected. Fish and Wildlife will test them for the H5N1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, a naturally occurring virus that is passed among wild birds.


