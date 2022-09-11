BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' soccer team scored four first-half goals Saturday on the way to beating Mount Vernon Christian 5-1.
The Tigers (1-1) had three goals from Liz Cisneros, and one apiece from Renee Wargo and Analise Slotemaker.
Cisneros, Nyomie Schwetz, Cora Voile and Morgan White had assists.
"Overall, we played well despite a lot of girls nursing injuries," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. "Liz Cisneros' hat trick was especially impressive, as was the midfield play of Cami Smith and the defensive efforts of Analise Slotemaker who also had a fantastic header finish off a corner kick."
Abby Russell scored for Mount Vernon Christian on a pass in behind the Burlington-Edison defense by Alexa Brown.
Coach Mike Russell said Mount Vernon Christian goalkeeper Grace VanPelt had a strong match, including making a save on a penalty kick.
"Overall, this was a very good first game of the season for us," Mike Russell said. "I was thankful for the opportunity to play such a high caliber team. And in doing so, my team showed well and showed the quality that we have even for a small 1B school."
FOOTBALL
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 42,
Eisenhower Cadets 14
YAKIMA — The Cubs had no trouble with the Cadets in the nonconference game.
Chance Supler and Jadyn Lee each scored twice as Sedro-Woolley improved to 2-0.
While Supler had 118 yards rushing, Lee caught two passes for 91 yards.
Sedro-Woolley quarterback Carsten Reynolds passed for 152 yards.
Austin Crossen rushed for 89 yards, Reynolds for 80 and Jakai Jordan for 70.
Winlock at Concrete
CONCRETE — The nonleague game was canceled.
Forks at La Conner
The nonleague game was canceled because of poor air quality.
VOLLEYBALL
Crescent Loggers 3,
Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — The Lions closed out a busy first week of the season with a nonleague loss to the Loggers.
Crescent (2-2) won 25-18, 25-17, 25-10.
Concrete's Kelsy Martin was 7-for-7 serving, Kayleigh Collins had no passing errors and one hitting error, Kelsey Edwards was 8-for-9 serving and had eight digs, and Sara Perry had six blocks.
"We played a very good Crescent team that played a very clean match from beginning to end. They served in, finished in, had great ball control, and just out smarted us," Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said.
Tropical Falcon Invitational
LANGLEY — Mount Vernon Christian went 3-3 in the tournament.
The Hurricanes beat Friday Harbor, Bremerton and the South Whidbey junior varsity and lost to Coupeville, South Whidbey and North Mason.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sehome Invitational
BELLINGHAM — Anacortes' Jessica Frydenlund and Parker Mong finished first in their divisions of the season-opening race.
While Frydenlund was first among senior girls with a time of 11 minutes, 37.58 seconds on the two-mile course, Mong was first among junior boys (10:00.57).
The Seahawks had four other runners finish among the top five of their divisions.
Among junior girls, Carolyn Chambers was second (12:28.87) and Casey Lemrick fourth (12:43.33).
Lucy Lemrick was third among freshman girls (13:28.96) and Dylan Rowell was fourth among freshman boys (11:12.53).
BOYS' TENNIS
Sehome Doubles Invitational
BELLINGHAM — Anacortes Sawyer Nichols and Colton Hong placed fourth in the tournament.
The pair defeated fellow Seahawks Fletcher Olson and Sam Davis 6-4, 6-3 in the tournament's fourth-place match.
The tournament included 16 doubles teams from nine Northwest Conference schools.
