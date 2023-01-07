SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley Eagles club is getting set to celebrate its 100th anniversary.
Aerie #2069 received its charter on Jan. 14, 1923.
"It's a big deal," said Sedro-Woolley Eagles club secretary Bob James. "We are kind of proud of that."
The Sedro-Woolley club is inviting the community to learn more about the Fraternal Order of Eagles and its "People Helping People" motto starting at 1 p.m. Jan. 14.
The celebration will include a membership drive, raffles and giveaways at the Eagles' Sedro-Woolley location, 1000 Metcalf St.
Dinner will be served 4 to 6 p.m. for $8, and live music begins at 7.
Washington State Eagles Aerie Worthy President Dana Webb of Sedro-Woolley, Washington State Auxiliary President Jean Ashe and Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson will be in attendance.
The Sedro-Woolley club has 464 members and its women's auxiliary has about 150, James said.
So what does it take to become an Eagle?
"Most of our members were sponsored by other members," James said. "But we have had, on occasion, someone wander in asking about becoming a member. In those cases, if they are interested in joining, we found them a sponsor and got them going in the process.
"During membership drives like the one on the 14th, we can invite the community to come in, check us out and get more information."
James said the Fraternal Order of Eagles was responsible for the introduction of Mother's Day in the 1940s as well as the $25 million Fraternal Order of Eagles Diabetes Research Center at the University of Iowa.
There are over 650 aeries in the United States and Canada.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
