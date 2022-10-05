Skagit Audubon Society members and others in the community will be taking shifts Saturday sitting in a 17-foot diameter circle at Wiley Slough near La Conner.
They will be participating in The Big Sit, a semi-competitive birding competition that is held internationally.
The goal of the competition is to identify as many species of birds as possible while within the 17-foot circle. The competition was started in 1992 by the New Haven Bird Club in Connecticut.
The Skagit Audubon Society first took part in the competition in 2020.
It was popular because it was considered a safe outdoor activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 60 bird species were seen that year, said Colleen Shannon, who is coordinating The Big Sit this year for the Skagit Audubon Society.
The Big Sit also serves as an opportunity for the Skagit Audubon Society to raise money for its scholarship fund. Education Chair Jeff Osmundson sees the fundraising as an important part of the event.
The Audubon Society gives away one $1,000 scholarship to an environmental science student at Skagit Valley College each year, and thanks to several donors who pledge either a fixed amount or a dollar per species, the Audubon Society has been able to give away a second scholarship.
Last year, the weather was less than ideal for the event, Shannon said, but the group was still able to identify more than 50 species.
“This year my goal is 50 (species),” she said. “If we saw 50 last year in the worst possible weather, I’m hoping we will hit 50 this year.”
Osmundson also hopes to identify more than 50 birds, pointing out that 30 to 40 can be spotted year-round.
Wiley Slough is home to a variety of birds, including various waterfowl, warblers, sparrows, hawks, eagles and possibly even some early season snow geese.
The location was chosen due to its diversity. Shannon said the combination of trees and brush, nearby farmland and the slough make for an environment full of different bird species.
“You don’t get as much diversity other places,” Osmundson said. “We could look for a better place, but it would be hard to find.”
With warm, sunny weather in the forecast, the hope is that many birds will be out enjoying the slough.
“For us at Skagit Audubon, it’s as much a social event as it is a birding event,” Osmundson said.
The event will run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More than a dozen people have signed up for a shift, and drop-ins are welcome.
Those who would like to sign up for a two-hour shift, donate or learn more about The Big Sit can visit skagitaudubon.org.
