Alicia Seeds (left), Simon Foster and Greg Graves look for eagles Thursday at Howard Miller Steelhead Park in Rockport. Both Seeds and Foster, who live in Seattle, did not see bald eagles growing up in Orange County, California, and Michigan, respectively.
Alicia Seeds (left), Simon Foster and Greg Graves look for eagles Thursday at Howard Miller Steelhead Park in Rockport. Both Seeds and Foster, who live in Seattle, did not see bald eagles growing up in Orange County, California, and Michigan, respectively.
ROCKPORT — A small group gathered late last week at the Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center at Howard Miller Steelhead Park for a guided walk.
While many in the group came in the hope of seeing and learning about bald eagles, they instead left with an increased knowledge of the area's ecosystem — and a few glimpses of eagles.
Guide Dale Cunning told the group, which include those from Los Angeles to Bellingham, about the importance of eagles.
"As beautiful as they are, they play an important part in our ecosystem," he said.
Among the good eagles do is helping with the natural clean-up process by eating the fish that die after laying their eggs.
Over the past few years, the eagle population has been increasing, Cunning said. He said he attributes this to an increase in salmon runs.
Only a couple eagles were spotted over the course the walk. Cunning said the salmon runs are late this year, and he expects more eagles will be in the area when the runs pick up.
Although not many eagles were seen during the walk, the group learned how to identify a male versus female, how eagles surround themselves with tree limbs for protection, about eagle eating habits and how to identify a juvenile bald eagle, which are often mistaken for golden eagles.
Along the walk Cunning also spoke about how the area would have looked in the past. He pointed to bald spots on top of a mountain saying that 400 years ago it was likely a glacier.
He said a clearing along the trail that is now full of blackberry bushes was likely covered with water at one point.
The clearing also provided an area for the park to put up nesting boxes for birds and bats. These boxes are an attempt to bring more wildlife back to the area.
Wildlife wasn't the only topic Cunning enlightened the group about, either.
The group learned about lichen, a fungi often confused with moss.
He often stopped to point out what he said he thought would make for a beautiful scenery photo of the various lichen along the trail.
The Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center is open weekends until mid-February, as well as Monday, Jan. 16. Guided walks leave at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. from the Interpretive Center and last 1 1/2 to 2 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.